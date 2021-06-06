In a Timo-league all of its own... with room to improve on well-sited €475k coastal Cork home

This five-bed on an elevated site has views of Courtmacsherry bay and is near Kinsale, Clonakilty and plenty of beaches, reports Tommy Barker
In a Timo-league all of its own... with room to improve on well-sited €475k coastal Cork home

'Maryborough' Timoleague, West Cork, a good-sized but dated bungalow, near beaches and bays, with 'buckets' of potential is guided at €475,000 by agent Michael McKenna.

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 00:58

Timoleague, West Cork

€475,000

Size

205 sq m

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

3

BER

Pending

Now that it’s for sale, guided at €475,000 by estate agent Michael McKenna, the size, setting, scope and southerly aspect on the R600 Wild Atlantic Way between Kinsale/Kilbrittain and Timoleague will see it quickly finding new hands and more certainly, getting further spending.

Set a kilometre or so from Timoleague facing the waters of Courtmacsherry bay and Argideen estuary at a townland called Maryborough, it’s on slightly raised and sloping ground above the road, on 1.18 acres and is just bursting with further scope. There’s already 2,300 sq ft/205 sq m, with attached garage and one of its five bedrooms up at attic level, via a spiral staircase: a big viewing balcony, anyone?

Easily reached along this stretch are property hot-spots like Courtmacsherry, Clonakilty, Kinsale and many beaches and bays. As it’s well under an hour from Cork city and airport, it’s almost certain to be bought as a full time home, or a remote work-from-home option that’s not in any way remote.

Even a cursory lope along the road in either direction will give lots of enviable ideas for enhancing its appearance, with more than a handful of high-end, bespoke, contemporary builds having sprung up in the past decade, and this Maryborough listing has, notes agent Mr McKenna, a better, more private site than many due to its slight elevation above the road.

VERDICT: Room to improve.

'maryborough' timoleaguewest corkmichael mckenna auctioneercourtmacsherry
