House of the Week: Super family home in leafy Shanakiel just above Cork city

FROM the upper decks of genteel Shanakiel, the city stretches out below in a glorious, widescreen tableau.

Here, when a home is described as "detached", it means exactly that, with plenty of fresh air between you and your neighbour, not just the arm's length evident in many newer housing estates.

No. 2 The Grove, Shanakiel, with a guide price of €495,000, is in 'super condition' according to the selling agent.

It's a peaceful, leafy neighbourhood in Sundays Well, with more than its fair share of the city's architectural and historical heritage, from the 19th century castellated Cork City Gaol to the nearby Shakey Bridge, a short stroll downhill and shaking with even greater gusto these days following recent painstaking rehabilitation works by engineers RPS, designed to ensure the future of the city’s only suspension bridge.

Crossing the bridge leads to Fitzgerald Park, another jewel in the city’s crown, with stunning gardens, a children’s playground and a Diarmuid Gavin designed Sky Pod, earthbound by insurance concerns.

Then there’s the leafy Markdyke, where sport and play continue unabated at UCC’s Mardyke Sports Grounds, at Sunday’s Well Boating and Tennis Club, and at the Cricket Grounds. Education is well catered for too, at nearby UCC and at a couple of boys' schools on the Mardyke, although girls will have to travel a bit further.

It’s all very congenial and civilised and close to the city and just the kind of spot you might like to raise a family in, should the opportunity to do so present itself.

And now, such an opportunity has arisen in the form of 2 The Grove, Shanakiel, which auctioneers Behan, Irwin & Gosling (BIG) are selling, with a guide price of just under half a million (€495,000).

The Grove is a mature estate off Shanakiel Road, with its entrance directly across from Pieta House, previously Shanakiel Hospital, which began life as a military hospital to cater for wounded British soldiers during the Great War, but perhaps better remembered as the reception point for the body of Michael Collins after he was fatally wounded at Béal na Bláth.

There are about 15 houses in The Grove, built around the mid-1960s, with No 2 constructed in 1964. The family that moved have been the only occupants since and the dearth of re-sales in the Property Price Register (PPR) suggests these homes are "keepers". It’s only now, a generation later, that they have begun to slowly return to market, with just three sales recorded since the PPR commenced in 2010. The most recent sale was in April this year, with No 7 selling for €470,000.

Cearbhall Behan, the agent with BIG who is handling the sale of No 2, had an offer of €500,000 at time of writing. He says the four-bed detached house, on an elevated site, has a “fantastic” east-west aspect, and glorious landscaped gardens, thanks to green-fingered owners.

That family made a couple of adjustments over the years, adding a rear extension in the form of a family room in the ‘70s with French doors to the west-facing rear garden and also introducing a fabulous patio, angled to capture the best of the sun.

There’s more lovely planting in the south-facing front garden.

Mr Behan says 193 sq m No 2 is “in super condition” although new owners might like to modernise, particularly the kitchen and dining area.

An unusual feature of No 2 is electric underfloor heating downstairs (BER is E2). A parquet floor polishes up the hallway and there are two large reception rooms to choose from.

There's also a utility room and bathroom downstairs. Overhead, there’s a shower room and a bathroom, as well as four bedrooms.

Outside, there’s off-street parking for two cars, as well as a garage.

Mr Behan says No 2 is "a superbly located family residence".

“We’ve had a lot of interest. Of 20 viewings booked in so far, all are families,” he says.

VERDICT: What's not to like about this leafy hillside with its fine family homes?