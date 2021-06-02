Immaculate three-bed in Cork's Little Island for €285,000

Not only is the immaculate 2003-built semi-d on a corner site directly across the road from Cork Golf Club, it also has direct access to the new €8m pedestrian and cycle paths upgrades, safely linking many communities living just east of Cork city.
That 8km route, from Carrigtwohill right through to Dunkathel and eventually onto the city, is being funded by the NTA.
It’s another string to the bow of No 1 Church Court’s location, and it also has Little Island’s commuter rail line within a ten-minute walk, notes estate agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties in Midleton, who guides the well-tended owner-occupied home at €285,000. He endorses its condition, style, corner site and garden, along with its proximity to many services, as well as having the ‘prestigious’ Cork Golf Club on its doorstep.
Mr Kennedy expects interest in No 1 in this niche scheme of just 14 homes from first-time buyers who’ll get a walk-in order home, from couples and even investors. As well as the increased accessibility, the icing on top for buyers might well be the maturity and care and planting of the back garden.
New cycle and walkway route to the fore at No 1