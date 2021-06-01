Property Focus: Bypass means Macroom is set to boom

The property market in the mid-Cork town of Macroom is being totally transformed by the construction of its €280m bypass.

A project scheduled for completion in 2023, involving 18 bridges and a 22km stretch of dual carriageway, it will cut up to 17 minutes off commuting time between Cork and Kerry and is also expected to bring to an end the traffic congestion which has been clogging up Macroom town centre for decades.

Local auctioneering firms Heffernan Estates and Killian Lynch Auctioneers say that, since work started on the construction of the bypass last year, they have been seeing increased numbers of buyers coming from Cork City, attracted by the opportunity to buy affordably-priced homes in the town before prices go up.

A section of the 22km Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass showing the meeting pont of the River Sullane and the River Laney near the Bealick Mill at Macroom, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Global Properties — selling agent for Meadowlands, the only new private housing development currently under construction in the town, has also seen a significant increase in demand.

“We released the fifth phase in late April, and all 15 properties were gone in two weeks,” says auctioneer Con Nagle, explaining that previous phases in the new 105-house section of Meadowlands took up to three months to sell.

Prices in the latest phase ranged from €235,000 for a two-bed townhouse up to €272,000 for a three-bed semi. “All were bought by owner-occupiers — some Irish and some new Irish, including employees of EMC and VMware in Ballincollig, as well as buyers all over Cork City,” says Mr Nagle.

Meanwhile, second-hand properties in Macroom — especially three-bed semis which typically cost €220,000 and are in very short supply, have been selling almost equally quickly.

“Sales have been busy over the last year,” says auctioneer Killian Lynch. “I would think we are busier now than we were in 2007. For every house we advertise we are getting 10 to 15 calls — properties are selling in a few weeks and, in some cases, we are getting the asking price within a day or two. Now is the time to buy in Macroom.”

'In the past few months, we have had a few sales to Irish people relocating from the US and the UK'. Picture: Denis Minihane.

He says that prices for three-bed semis have increased by 10% since the start of this year, and are likely to increase further by the time the bypass is complete and the commute to Cork City has become easier.

Tom Heffernan of Heffernan Estates is also seeing prices of properties rise as a result of increased demand, and says that, in the last few months, he has been seeing houses selling at or above their guide prices.

Noting that the town has an excellent range of services, schools, supermarkets, and sports amenities, he says that during Covid, Macroom is also attracting buyers who are making a lifestyle choice.

“In the past few months, we have had a few sales to Irish people relocating from the US and the UK,” he says, adding that he’s also had sales to people looking for a property midway between Cork and Kerry.

While the property supply in Macroom is now at an all-time low, with only 36 properties currently advertised for sale, new development is planned. Mr Lynch says he will be announcing details of a significant new housing development at the end of this year, and Global Properties is set to release the next phase at Meadowlands in September.

Cusloura, Macroom €545,000

Vendors are two artisan business enterprises from this property, which also has a large one-bed guest chalet.

The owners of this 3,500 sq ft detached four-bed house at Cusloura near Macroom have equipped it with a cheese house, a workshop, and a glasshouse, and are now running two artisan business enterprises from it.

Although it’s built to resemble a traditional country farmhouse, it’s actually a modern 2008-built timber-framed property with geothermal heating and an impressive B1 BER rating. Selling agents Heffernan Estates are seeking offers of €545,000. Features include a painted handmade kitchen, sash windows, and oak and ash flooring — and it has a large one-bed guest chalet.

Located 11km north of Macroom, the property is situated on an elevated one-acre site at Cushloura.

VERDICT: A traditional-style modern country home with lots of extras.

Árd Na Gréine, Macroom €220,000

A modern three-bed semi with a guide of €220,000, 44 Árd Na Gréine in Macroom is attracting viewing from city buyers and also from ones in Ballincollig.

Auctioneer Tom Heffernan of Heffernan Estates points out that the 2001-built house has close to 1,100 s ft of living space and is ready for immediate occupation. Located at Kilnagurteen around a kilometre from the town centre, it’s on a corner site so has space for extension.

Mr Heffernan says that since work started on the bypass he’s seen a lot more first-time buyers moving to Macroom.

The Property Price Register shows the house next door, No 43, sold for €172,500 last August, while another three-bed semi at No 22 sold for €185,000, also in August.

VERDICT: Highly affordable

Macroom €197,000

The type of affordable Macroom property that’s being snapped up by buyers from Cork city, No 5 Castlerock, Meadowlands is a three-bed end of terrace house with a guide of €197,000.

“It’s only been on the market a week but we already have an offer of €215,000,” says auctioneer Killian Lynch explaining that the 2006-built property is modern, well kept, and well located within a 10-minute walk from shops in the town centre.

“It’s mostly first-time buyers from the city who are looking at it but it has been viewed by a few buyers who want to move in from country areas,” says Mr Lynch.

Offering 980 sq ft of living space, it has a long living/dining room, a kitchen, a guest WC, a bathroom, three bedrooms, one ensuite, and one with a small balcony.

VERDICT: Expected to go quickly.

Coolea, Macroom €250,000

Nestled amid woodland in the Muskerry Gaeltacht near Coolea, Doire an Chuilinn offers space for family living, working from home, and for gardening.

“It’s a five-bed detached dormer bungalow on a large 0.75 acre site,” says auctioneer Killian Lynch who believes the €250,000 guide price offers good value for a 2005-built property with 1,950 sq ft of living space and a C1 BER rating. “It’s an ideal family home in a very private setting — just 1km west of Coolea.” Mr Lynch says the Dereennacullig property is attractive to buyers looking to relocate to rural areas to work from home, and is getting good interest from house-hunters who already have some connection with the area.

VERDICT: Spacious and secluded.