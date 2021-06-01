Property Focus: Bypass means Macroom is set to boom

Vendors are two artisan business enterprises from this property, which also has a large one-bed guest chalet.
The owners of this 3,500 sq ft detached four-bed house at Cusloura near Macroom have equipped it with a cheese house, a workshop, and a glasshouse, and are now running two artisan business enterprises from it.
Although it’s built to resemble a traditional country farmhouse, it’s actually a modern 2008-built timber-framed property with geothermal heating and an impressive B1 BER rating. Selling agents Heffernan Estates are seeking offers of €545,000. Features include a painted handmade kitchen, sash windows, and oak and ash flooring — and it has a large one-bed guest chalet.
Located 11km north of Macroom, the property is situated on an elevated one-acre site at Cushloura.
: A traditional-style modern country home with lots of extras.
A modern three-bed semi with a guide of €220,000, 44 Árd Na Gréine in Macroom is attracting viewing from city buyers and also from ones in Ballincollig.
Auctioneer Tom Heffernan of Heffernan Estates points out that the 2001-built house has close to 1,100 s ft of living space and is ready for immediate occupation. Located at Kilnagurteen around a kilometre from the town centre, it’s on a corner site so has space for extension.
Mr Heffernan says that since work started on the bypass he’s seen a lot more first-time buyers moving to Macroom.
The Property Price Register shows the house next door, No 43, sold for €172,500 last August, while another three-bed semi at No 22 sold for €185,000, also in August.
: Highly affordable
The type of affordable Macroom property that’s being snapped up by buyers from Cork city, No 5 Castlerock, Meadowlands is a three-bed end of terrace house with a guide of €197,000.
“It’s only been on the market a week but we already have an offer of €215,000,” says auctioneer Killian Lynch explaining that the 2006-built property is modern, well kept, and well located within a 10-minute walk from shops in the town centre.
“It’s mostly first-time buyers from the city who are looking at it but it has been viewed by a few buyers who want to move in from country areas,” says Mr Lynch.
Offering 980 sq ft of living space, it has a long living/dining room, a kitchen, a guest WC, a bathroom, three bedrooms, one ensuite, and one with a small balcony.
: Expected to go quickly.
Nestled amid woodland in the Muskerry Gaeltacht near Coolea, Doire an Chuilinn offers space for family living, working from home, and for gardening.
“It’s a five-bed detached dormer bungalow on a large 0.75 acre site,” says auctioneer Killian Lynch who believes the €250,000 guide price offers good value for a 2005-built property with 1,950 sq ft of living space and a C1 BER rating. “It’s an ideal family home in a very private setting — just 1km west of Coolea.” Mr Lynch says the Dereennacullig property is attractive to buyers looking to relocate to rural areas to work from home, and is getting good interest from house-hunters who already have some connection with the area.
: Spacious and secluded.