Waterfall home provides convenient living in a country setting for €440,000

On quarter of an acre, this four-bed comes with a south west facing, generous rear garden
Windy Heights is a well-cared for four-bed detached bungalow on a 0.25-acre site.

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 07:00
Trish Dromey

WHEN it comes to house hunting in a pandemic, Windy Heights is pretty much where it’s at: convenient living in a country setting, with plenty of outdoor space, not to mention the price point.

So says selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry Fitzgerald, who is guiding at €440,000 and expecting a quick sale.

The four-bed detached '80s-style bungalow in Ballyleigh, Waterfall, has been modernised and greatly cared for, Ms Healy says, and comes to market as its owners are relocating.

On quarter of an acre, it comes with a south west facing, generous rear garden, as well as a patio and raised decking area.

At 150sq m, it’s a decent home, but given the site size, a new owner could go even bigger, with planning permission.

Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/dining area, a living room, utility, main bathroom and four good bedrooms, of which the main bedroom is en suite. There’s also an office/store just off the main bedroom — with possibilities for remote working.

Ms Healy is expecting a mix of buyer profiles, from first timers, to those who want out of estate living. Windy Heights is a terrific family home, she says, with Goggin’s Hill national school on its doorstep.

VERDICT: Lovely family home in great location.

