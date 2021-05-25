Property Focus: Why it's boom time in Clonmel

With a large mature site and accommodation which includes five bedrooms, an office and a sunroom, this detached property at Bawnard outside Clonmel offers space to work, rest and play.
Selling agents for the 3,000 sq ft plus 2009 built property Power & Walsh say it has been built and maintained to a very high standard. It has concrete slab on the first floor and geothermal heating which gives it a high B1 BER rating reveals auctioneer Dermot Power.
Mr Power says: “It’s only been on the market a week but we have three very interested buyers — bidding has already gone above the €495,000 guide price to €552,000.” The property is located 6km from Clonmel.
: Country living with comfort, space and a garden stream.
A detached five-bed property at 21 Cois Coille in Kilcash village is an option for a buyer having difficulty finding an affordable home in Clonmel town.
Located 14.5 km or a 15-minute drive from the town, the detached 2006 built house has close to 1,500 sq ft of living space and according to John Stokes of REA Stokes & Quirke in immaculate decorative order.
Within a five minute walk from Kilcash primary school and within easy reach of the local wood, it’s expected to attract interest from first-time buyers and those trading up. “It’s on an elevated site with splendid views of the Comeragh mountains and is within a 25-minute drive from both Waterford city and Kilkenny city,” says Mr Stokes.
: Offers excellent space.
Detached, spacious and modern with a guide of €450,000, No 2 Northgate on the Fethard Road is, quite surprisingly, getting more attention from first-time buyers than from those looking to trade up.
“We are getting a lot of interest from professional couples who have been renting in the town are now looking to buy their first home,” says Kate Curran of Moynihan Curran Chartered Surveyors.
Built 15 years ago as part of a development of three houses, it is located one kilometre north of Clonmel. Ms Curran says it has a range of attractive features including 9ft high ceilings, a central vacuum and surround sound as well as a large landscaped west facing back garden. Accommodation includes a kitchen/diner, two reception rooms, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
: You won’t ever need to trade up.
Typical of sort of affordable property that’s being snapped up very quickly in Clonmel in recent weeks is No 39 Wheatfields, a four-bed semi-detached home.
Selling agents P F Quirke & Co say the 1980s-built dormer bungalow is very conveniently located within a short drive from shops in the town centre. “It’s in good condition, is in a great location and would make a good family home,” says auctioneer Pat Quirke.
Offering approximately 1,230 sq ft of living space the property has a kitchen and living room at ground level and four bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an attached garage.
Mr Quirke says it’s the type of property he expects to sell quickly. By the start of this week it had already been viewed 12 times and had attracted a bid of €200,000.
: Quick sale expected.