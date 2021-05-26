1860s 'cottage' is like a work of art on Cork's Richmond Hill

The Young Offenders

The cast and crew during filming of the Young Offenders series at Cork's Bells Field in 2017.

More than eminently qualifying for every description of an urban oasis, verdant and secret and lush and lovely, this 1860s built city ‘cottage’ shares a much-loved city prospect with all of the above.

John Butt’s View of Cork from Audley Place.Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Pretty much the same viewing point of reference was used in John Butt’s View of Cork from Audley Place, a pride of place painting in Cork’s Crawford Gallery since 2005, the year of Cork’s year the sun and European Capital of Culture when bequeathed to the city.

The view has repeatedly caught the lenses of amateur and professional photographers, by day and by night, with dusk a particular favourite, and it featured for decades on the cover of Frank O’Connor’s classic Cork memoir, An Only Child.

Then, the vista from this elevated height above St Patrick’s Hill got repeated exposure in The Young Offenders, when Bells Field was regularly used as a scene for Conor and Jock’s dating misdemeanours, and rare soul-searching moments.

Since it got that massive exposure in the Cork cult show, it’s now promoted as a place to visit by none other than Tripadvisor, getting a four-and-a-half-star review from 1,800 mentions, noting it’s well worth the uphill climb.

Now, much of those famously appreciated views can be had by day and night, all year round from the secretly-set and elevated Richmond Cottage, near the tippy-top of Richmond Hill five minutes hike up from St Patrick’s Bridge as it comes to market with appreciative estate agent Andrew Moore, with a €385,000 AMV.

To say it’s both rare and beguiling, as well as full of promise and only hinted at when coming through the sturdy entrance door and a high stone wall bearing its date 1860 is to understate it.

Opportunity knocks

Come in on a sunny day, and you’d be hard put not to smile with anticipation and immediate appreciation.

Leafy city vista at Richmond Cottage

It’s so special, with its iconic views over a valley (the Watercourse Road is below its precipitous western boundary) to points west, with the Goldie Fish of St Anne’s Shandon steeple in the frame, as well as the North Cathedral in an ecumenical steeple-share jutting into the skyline, while the lantern on the roof of the old Murphys/Heineken Brewery is a reminder of this home’s origin as an artisan cottage for workers in the many Blackpool industries of the 19th century.

It all prompts Andy Moore to acknowledge “the privacy, security, central location, and spectacular grounds more than justify the use of the much-maligned term, ‘unique.’ So, uniquely set, and lovingly landscaped, and secreted maybe a tier or two below Bells Field in a world or microcosm of its own, it’s for sale for the first time in several decades, with its owner who traded down here after falling for its myriad charms and is now moving back to her native Dublin.

Resist any instinct to think that €385k is a chunk of change for an older era, two-bed Cork home of just over 1,000 sq ft, for it’s not chunky at all: if it was half the size it would still be a prize to pursue.

Richmond Cottage's gardens are a green-fingered delight

Its setting is remarkable, as much for the privacy as the views, and the size of the sloping and tiered garden gives it a ‘rus in urbs’ or countyside in the city vibe: how many other city homes have a real woodland sea of bluebells in a hideaway garden corner and along meandering paths each spring?

If you love the countryside, and gardening and so feel you could never settle in city, well, this could do it for you.

Likewise, if you love urban life, but in a post-Covid-19 era yearn for private open and airy spaces, well it’s bingo! Full House! on the double, two-in-one, for the price of a three-bed suburban semi-d.

It’s got charm and comfort in abundance in its presentation, even though its BER is a lowly ‘G,’ and has gas central hearing plus a white Charnwood stove in its main living/cooking hearth, with a covered wood store on one of its external long walls, up against its secure and very old stone boundary wall to the north.

It was reroofed over a decade ago and most windows have been replaced from the originals, so now, as it’s set to change hands, a buyer could just move in and do as little, or as much as they’d like, with the best advice probably being to move and enjoy all four seasons before making any hasty decisions about further upgrades or extensions.

Selling agent Andy Moore says it’s practically “stately” on the exterior, “belying its comfortable and comparatively compact floor area of some 1, 060 sq ft. The high ceilings, the large window, and elevated position, all combine to give the ambience of a larger property.”

Date night

Once past the ‘secret’ entrance door with the nameplate and carved 1860 legend, a sloping path fringed with box hedging leads down to compartmentalised grounds with a mix of terrace, lawn, raised patio/decking, veg and herb beds, woodland section, rockeries, rich in geraniums, mixed plangent and seasonal bulbs, echiums, ornate and blossoming trees.

Actors Alex Murphy and Chris Walley at Bells Field, for the filming of the original Young Offenders movie on nationwide release to over 70 cinemas.

There’s a mature boundary of deciduous trees on the cliff-like perimeter, above a car park area for Heineken Brewery, with some tree surgery about to be undertaken by the brewery, so the clearer winter views through bare trees which can get screened and greened in summer may well be enhanced for year-round pleasure.

VERDICT: Yup, unique.