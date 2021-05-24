Sustainable, energy-efficient homes must become the new normal. This year, the Climate Action Bill will enshrine into law the objective of reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

Buildings and construction activity account for 36% of greenhouse gases emitted, half of raw materials used and more than 40% of solid waste produced in Europe. Climate neutrality is not achievable without tapping the full potential of the sector.

Most of our homes are energy inefficient. To address this, the Climate Action Plan sets an ambitious target of retrofitting 500,000 homes to a building energy rating (BER) of B2 by 2030. This is almost six homes being retrofitted every hour for the next 10 years. It represents a significant jump from current (low) levels of deep renovation. Last year, approximately seven homes a day were retrofitted to that standard.

To achieve these targets, energy renovation must become more desirable, accessible and affordable. Capturing better quality data on the co-benefits of energy renovation is a first step to increase appetite.

The Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) have developed an energy renovation framework that allows local authorities to capture better data on the impact of their retrofit programmes. It includes indicators such as CO2 emissions reduction, return on investment, air quality and thermal comfort.

Energy renovation must also be made easier. Homeowners who want to retrofit often do not know what to do and where to start. The introduction of a register of trusted energy renovation advisors that homeowners could check, would really help. This would not only improve trust in the outcomes of energy renovation, but also incentive upskilling in the industry.

“Building renovation passports” are a new concept in Europe that could help too. The idea is that the homeowner should get a clear plan to improve their home that they can implement over a number of years. If they don’t have the money to do all the work now, they can do it bit by bit in a way that works to an end goal of a super energy efficient and comfortable home.

Finally, finance, as grants and low-cost loans, is vital to support homeowners, but also to provide certainty to the industry.

The retrofitting industry is facing both a labour and skills shortage. To scale up deep energy renovation, businesses need to train staff, build new business models and guarantee long term work for their re-skilled employees.

Retrofitting our housing stock presents significant challenges, but it also presents many opportunities.

Besides reducing our emissions, it will create warm and healthy homes for people.

Furthermore, it presents an opportunity to rehabilitate our town and city centres, including abandoned and underutilised buildings.

By bringing these properties back into use through high quality renovations we could cut building and transport related emissions. This holistic approach is good for the environment and good for people. It represents a fantastic opportunity to make our city, town and village centres more vibrant, enhance air quality, and restore the cultural and aesthetic assets of these areas.

While much focus has been on retrofitting our existing stock, much more can be done to make new homes more sustainable. Significant progress has been made in making them more energy-efficient in the last decades.

New homes built to the current building regulations must reach a minimum BER of A2. They are highly energy efficient, however this only tells part of the story.

With an estimated half a million homes to be built by 2040, the conversation needs to move on to the total environmental impact of housing across their full life cycle.

Ireland’s new home construction programme will result in huge ‘embodied carbon’ emissions if we continue to build houses in the way we currently do. These emissions result from mining, quarrying, transporting and manufacturing building materials, in addition to constructing new homes. They largely happen before the home is even occupied.

In terms of scale, these “embodied” emissions will be each year equivalent to bringing a new Moneypoint coal burning power station online. Housing construction also impacts on transport emissions, biodiversity loss, resource consumption - including water and land use, and flood risk.

Transport is Ireland’s second and fastest growing source of carbon emissions. The easiest way to tackle these emissions is by getting planning right, so that all new homes are in compact, walkable communities where most services can be reached within a 15-minute walk. To allow homebuyers to identify the most sustainable homes, the IGBC launched the Home Performance Index.

A very high BER is no longer enough. The BER does not take into account some of the biggest environmental impacts of new homes, such as the production of building materials, biodiversity loss, water consumption and flood risks.

The Home Performance Index also encourages home builders to improve the health and wellbeing of homeowners, by improving daylight and acoustics, and minimising harmful chemicals such as radon and volatile organic components (VOCs).

Finally, the Home Performance Index certification gives a third-party verified seal for financial institutions, procurers, homebuyers and developers.

Growing citizens’ support for climate action and recent policy developments are a cause for optimism. Another reason to be optimistic is the growing number of investors which are placing a high importance on sustainability credentials.

The recent publication of the European Taxonomy Regulation will impact investments in green homes in the coming years. The taxonomy spells out detailed technical criteria to identify sustainable activities going beyond energy efficiency.

Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) have already launched a green loan product offering a discount of up to 0.5% on loans to home builders for developments certified with the Home Performance Index. The HBFI Green Funding Product is the first Irish green financial product fully aligned to the Paris Agreement and EU taxonomy regulation.

Decarbonising our built environment is vital in reaching carbon neutrality. Recent developments are welcome, but addressing these challenges require a change of mindset to break the silo approach to decarbonisation and sustainability.

Marion Jammet is head of policy and advocacy, Irish Green Building Council