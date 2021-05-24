Bring buckets and shovels for €240k serviced sites on the Wild Atlantic Way

DON'T get too excited about the €240,000 price tag for Atlantic Way's four-bed homes - the price guide is just for the half-acre serviced sites these two-storey contemporary homes can be built on.

One of the detached house types at Atlantic Way Ardfield

Following the sale of a completed, stylish five-bed 2,800 sq ft house for close to its €590,000 AMV in this Ardfield village setting six miles out the coast from Clonakilty, estate agent Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy & Co has two serviced half-acre sites on offer, for four-bed houses of 2,700 sq ft.

Atlantic Way will comprise four broadly similar builds in a row, facing the national school, between the church and GAA pitch and tennis club and the Mountain Bar and popular restaurant in this elongated, and elevated coastal village stretch.

Ms McCarthy says the purchasers of the five-bed 'show' house fell for it, and the setting immediately, and it sold for very close to its €590,000.

Red Strand, Ardfield

Set on the Wild Atlantic Way, near the Galley Head lighthouse, headlands noted for whale and dolphin watching and numerous beaches, Ardfield is set for further growth, according to local property sources, with planning due to be lodged this summer for its largest-ever development, of c 25 homes with a mix of sizes, plus treatment plant, next to the RC church, with long coastal views to the west.

Galley Head, near Ardfield, West Cork. Pic Denis Scannell

VERDICT: Lovely seaside lifestyle setting indeed, near the Red Strand, Sands Cove and Dunny Cove, with lots more beaches to the east towards Dunmore House and Inchydoney island, or west to the Long Strand and Warren Strand by Rathbarry, Castlefreke woods, Rosscarberry and postcard pretty 'twin' village to Ardfield, Rathbarry.