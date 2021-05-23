Blackrock market?  Detached village bungalow for under €400k in Blackrock

Convent Road home priced at €395,000 is set to leave family hand for first time in half a century in one of Cork's hottest suburbs
New to market? A bungalow called Le Moy is a few minute's walk from Blackrock village's upgraded public realm and weekend market. Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 14:00
Tommy Barker

Blackrock Village, Cork City

€395,000

Size

154 sq m (1,650 sq ft)

Bedrooms

Bedrooms: 3+attic rooms

Bathrooms

2

BER

E1

WHAT price a detached family home, on its own grounds, in the very heart of Cork city’s Blackrock village, one that you can just move into, and adjust to your own style?

Blackrock bungalow Le Moy is guiding at €395,000 with estate agent Patricia Stokes. It's located near the village, convent, pier and plaza, on  Convent Road
Surprisingly, under €400,000, it appears in the listing this week of this bungalow called Le Moy on Convent Road, priced at €395,000 by Patricia Stokes Auctioneers. She notes it’s the first time ever it has come up for sale: it has been 50 years in the same caring family’s hands, since 1971.

It’s one of just a handful of bungalows of this vintage in this section of Convent Road, facing the ‘new’ Ursuline Convent, which was built just prior to when the original and very large convent was sold, converted into luxury apartments, and its extensive grounds developed too, as Eden, and Blackrock Mews apartments. 

Le Moy: rear view
Le Moy’s more of a one-off, west-facing, well-kept and with attractive private gardens to the back, and car parking in front: plus, it has a bus stop practically on its doorstep, and a small green right alongside by the Meadow Grove Estate.

It’s a decent-sized home, at 1,650 sq ft/154 sq m over two levels, with the upper floor described as having a home office, a larger attic room, and a bathroom, while the ground floor has two/three bedrooms, main bathroom and a WC.

Kitchen
Even though it has permanent stair access to its upper level (where each room has a Velux in the roof to the rear) the upper floor’s rooms don’t meet formal regulations to be billed as bedrooms.

Other rooms include a main front reception room, about 20’ by 12’, with connecting door to rear kitchen/dining room, hall, utility room, bathroom and, tee-ed off to the back beyond a bedroom is a WC and a sunroom, with wood-sheeted ceiling and south-facing window, overlooking the neatly-kept back garden.

Living room
Le Moy’s overall condition is good, but buyers today will naturally enough find the décor dated. Simply changing carpets, curtains and painting some dark timbers/built-ins will give it a more modern look: how much more work its buyers want to do is entirely up to them.

Blackrock Village
VERDICT: Great setting, the pier and weekend markets are  a few minutes' walk away, as is Castle Road, via the pretty Rope Walk

