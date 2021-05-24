Horses for courses at €550k East Cork rural dormer with  room for a pony

Ballymacsliney, Midleton

€550,000

Size: 130 sq m (1,400 sq ft) +attic

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

BER: D2

LOOKING for space, and a good deal of it, but not too big a house?

This rural-set Ballymacsliney home, three miles north of Midletn in East Cork might fit the bill, as it's 'only' 1,400 sq ft (130 sq m) right now, but is on three acres, set up for animals or horse grazing, and has an adjacent, lofted detached garage.

Site outlined of 3.5 acres an residence at Ballymacsliney , Midleton MCMG

A modern dormer home, with stone facade and built about 20 years ago, it has a guide price of €550,000 via estate agent Miah McGrath of McCarthy & McGrath, who says "it's the perfect combination of country living and a sense of space with the ease of access to Midleton town and its amenities."

It's a good quality home as it stands, and if its next occupants want to enlarge a bit more, there's scope to add on to the side, and there's a further 700 sq ft up at attic level which could be converted to extra bedrooms, or a home office or other uses.

Externally, there's the acres of pasture/grazing, that large large detached and lofted double garage, plus a concrete yard with animal holding facilities and post and rail fencing.

Auctioneer Miah McGrath suggests there's "ample space for equestrian activities or perhaps a small market garden: it's a rare opportunity given its acreage."

Rooms within right now include a living rom with fireplace, kitchen with grant-topped oak units, dining room/sitting room with gable French doors, utility, bathroom with bath, and three bedrooms, one of them with built-in and an en suite bathroom.

VERDICT: Horses for courses.