Not too teeny-tiny terraced home up for the taking at €180k

A TINY, tiny Cork city home of just 350 sq ft which featured in these pages in April gained huge online traction, out of all proportion to its diminutive scale, and is under offer close to its €185,000 asking price.

Tiny home: Under offer close to its €185,000 AMV, is 24 Vicar Street, far left of pic

Now 24 Vicar Street has just been joined by another one-bed house a couple of hundred metres away on the other side of Barrack Street.

This latest arrival is a slightly larger sibling, in a different cul de sac cluster setting, but is pitched at a similar price level.

Launched this May is the 460 sq ft No 3 Prosperity Square, guided at €180,000 by selling agent Jeremy Murphy, who can expect a cross-section of interest, from starters-out to traders-down, and investors too, given its location just off the city end of Cork’s Barrack Street near Elizabeth Fort.

A general view of Prosperity Square

Likely to date to the late 1800s or very early 1900s, the winsomely-titled Prosperity Square was one of a number of schemes of artisan dwellings built at a time of concern for workers’ living conditions, slum clearance, and general upsizing of the city. It dates to the later Victorian era of social improvements, and moral crusading, hence names such as Prosperity Square — built by the Cork Improved Dwellings Company — and the neighbouring Industry Place and Industry Street.

Many of the hundreds of artisan dwellings clustered here and around Evergreen Buildings were distinguished by their modest sizes, and brick facades, with just one or two Prosperity Square houses left with their original brick finishes: Most have been dashed or rendered, and virtually all have enlarged their dormer windows to gain extra head height, airiness, and brightness.

Upstairs is open

So it was too at No 3, which has a widened box dormer virtually the full width of the two-bay house, with previous owners at one stage having altered it from an original two-bed house into a one-bed one, slightly funkier as a result, and with a partially exposed brick wall as a distinguishing feature in the open, single first-floor bedroom with adjacent shower/bathroom.

Main living area contains kitchen and stairs

A former rental, but with personality and owned by the same individual for over 20 years, it has earned €800 a month in recent times, and is set just in at the start of a niche collection of homes off the steadily regenerating Barrack Street. There are about 50 builds here, built in a square ranged around a central block of back-to-back terraced houses, and No 3’s likely to be one of only a few one-bedroomed houses here.

The majority are two- and even three-beds, with a bit of variety as to size and internal layouts, particularly at the corners, and the Price Register records 17 Prosperity Square resales here in over a decade, at prices generally ranging from €80,000 back a decade ago to more recent averages around €190,000. Top sale was of the very good quality and updated three-bedroomed No 19 back in 2018, when it made €256,000.

Open area bedroom

No 3’s estate agent Jeremy Murphy say its condition is excellent, and internally it has an open-plan kitchen/living/dining with a stove and electric storage heating, while the bedroom above spans most of the upper floor, with a shower room alongside.

White goods in small parcels?

There’s parking for residents in the square via local authority-issued permits. Behind, No 3, has an enclosed west-facing rear yard, paved with a high, old limestone wall with the Buildings of Ireland website noting that “the square retains original planform and rubble limestone wall around site. Scale and massing of houses still intact. Retaining importance as examples of late-nineteenth-century artisan dwellings which are typical of this part of Cork and define the character of the area.”

Fortitude: view from Elizabeth Fort taken in September 2020, showing new student accommodation, offices and the site for the planned Event Centre at the former Beamish and Crawford site by South Gate Bridge. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It’s within a few minutes walk of the city centre, with UCC also an easy stroll to the west, while it’s also on the doorstep of Cork’s newly-relocated school of architecture at Nano Nagle Place, with plans still in the wings for the long-awaited Cork Event Centre by South Gate Bridge.

VERDICT: Live long and prosper.