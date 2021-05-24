Lofty extension to €245,000 bungalow near Ballycotton gives it a real lift

Property offers relaxed lifestyle close to east Cork beaches at a great price
Lofty extension to €245,000 bungalow near Ballycotton gives it a real lift

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 06:00
Catherine Shanahan

WHAT started out as a relatively modest affair in 1978 was given a considerable lift in 2014 when a previously traditional low-slung bungalow gained a lofty rear extension.

As well as adding value to this four-bed 1,450 sq ft detached home in Maytown, it created an excellent double-height open-plan living space, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams and elongated windows at the seaward end, for gazing out over Ballycotton Bay.

On more benign days, that gazing can be done from the outdoor paved seated area, accessed directly from the extension, or, given the inclement weather we are currently experiencing, back indoors, at either of two fireplaces at each end of the open-plan area.

The bungalow is a cosy, family home and comes to market as the current owners are downsizing, family reared.

Aside from the extension there are two other elements likely to excite - the size of the site and the price. It’s on about one third of an acre and it’s guiding at €280,000.

Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is expecting keen interest from first time buyers looking for a starter home.

She’s on a bit of a roll at the moment: A restored coastal Famine cottage, The Anchorage in Guileen, which featured in these pages just two weeks ago with a guide of €355,000, has gone ‘sale agreed’ for a whopping €480,000. 

A second property, Youngrove, on two acres just outside Midleton, which featured in Property last week, is up to €550,000, from a starting price of €470,000.

Ms Hegarty believes the pandemic and the possibilities offered by remote working are encouraging people to consider homes they may not have considered before.

“They want space and a nice lifestyle, she says.” 

The lifestyle on offer in Maytown is certainly a draw, as just 5km lie between it and the pretty coastal fishing village of Ballycotton. Plus there are numerous beaches nearby, including Ballyandreen, Ballytrasna and Ballinamona. Ms Hegarty says Churchtown South Montessori is within walking distance, Ballycotton National School is a five minute drive and secondary school buses to Midleton stop half a mile away from the property.

VERDICT: Great price for a lovely property.

