Woodland views and farm roots at €385k accessible and angular modern Cork home

THE setting and the site are the real stars at Carrigbeg, but the bungalow home just off the main Cork-Macroom road is no slouch either.

Built about 20 years ago as a trade-down and retirement home for a family associated with the adjacent early 1900s Edwardian farmhouse called Carrigdarrery House, close to services and strong communities at Lissarda and Kilmurry, it’s a quite distinctive-looking home of over 2,000 sq ft.

Concorde? Carrigbeg's distinctive family hub area window is a perfect viewing spot to the woods, hills and world passing by

Notably, it comes with an unusual angled gable and main reception room window, a perfect sit-in spot to admire the very mature woodland views just across a country road.

Carrigbeg's peaceful yet very accessible rural location is next to Coillte’s Warrenscourt Woods, a very popular 270-acre/110-hectare amenity forest originally part of the demesne of Warrenscourt House, and with walks threading along by stream boundaries and up paths towards Kilmurry village — home now to a museum too, telling the story of the area’s very active role in the War of Independence.

Carrigbeg was also built with independence in mind for a retired couple with generations of links to Lissarda and its good land, while the c 2,060 sq ft four-bed bungalow was constructed in 1999, to a design largely modelled on a style called Severn by Bride View Homes.

It’s on a mature site of one third of an acre, accessed off a very quiet country lane, popular for horse hacks and one of a myriad of old roads, with the remnants of an old butter route to the city for mid-Cork farmers still in evidence within Coillte’s forest remit.

The woods, home to some surviving old oak and beech, has two public entrances, one at Kilmurry village the other a few hundred metres west of Carrigbeg with picnic tables.

The forestry was extended and replanted after the 1960s (the couple who moved into Carrigbeg from Carrigdarrery had also sold some land to Coillte) and the past decades of management have seen the likes of Douglas fir, Norway and Sitka spruce, Western hemlock, Scots pine, and Japanese larch planted and harvested, while the Buingea river is an additional asset with a few bathing pools for children.

Selling agents for Carrigbeg are Norma Healy and David Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald, who guide the well-kept and family-friendly property at €385,000.

They say the fact it’s so accessible just a bit off the N20 Cork-Macroom/Kerry road will make it attractive not just for home-hunters locally, but will also pick up interest from those closer to Cork’s western suburbs and Ballincollig’s strong employment base.

(Among the most recent house sales locally was the large Waters Edge at Ballytrasna, which featured here last year, fetching €700,000, and the period property Lissardagh House itself in the village, recorded at €797,500, but likely to have made more when its additional land was factored in.)

Sherry FitzGerald describe Carrigbeg as being “on a gorgeous south-facing site, with breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside, with the grounds fringed by mature trees to the rear offering complete privacy".

The sturdy, block-built house itself has a nice open feel to the main, linking double-aspect kitchen and dining section, with central double-height feature hall with lofty apex roof window, and there’s also a large and practical utility room, nearly the size of an average semi-d’s kitchen.

There are white marble fireplaces in the dining section, next to the fitted kitchen, and in the living room. There is a ground floor bedroom, en suite, plus family bathroom too, while above are three further bedrooms (another one up here is also en suite) plus WC under the dormer roof, with Veluxes and gable windows.

There’s a private well for water, plus bottled gas supply for the fires, as well as oil-fired central heating and double glazing throughout, while the BER’s a surprisingly good B3.

The grounds have mature landscaping, with lots of parking, as well as post and rail fencing not obstructing the view to paddocks grazed by horses, and it’s understood there is the option to acquire additional land if the next owners would like more ground than the 0.3 acre Carrigbeg currently stands on.

