A very big house in the country (Glounthaune) is guiding at €775,000

BACK in the boom times, when the sky was the limit for mortgage approval and builders were thinking big, a series of very large houses emerged from a leafy hillside setting in Glounthaune.

Designed by Hogan Architects and built by Lane Homes, Cois Chuain was not at all typical of the kind of three or four bed-semis that generally tended to dominate suburban housing estates.

These were upmarket homes with heft and space - up to 3,500 sq ft in some cases, and upto three storeys in height.

Rumour has it that some of the largest sold for eye-watering pre-Crash prices of upwards of €1m, but without a Property Price Register record to prove it (PPR came into being in 2010), a rumour it will remain. What the PPR does show though is that Cois Chuain homes have been fetching well in excess of €700,000 in the last few years, with a high of €760,000 for No 24 in 2018, which featured in these pages, and was a smaller house (2,992 sq ft) than the one currently on offer.

Despite their generous size, many owners added to and altered their Cois Chuain homes over the years, including the owners of No 28 Cois Chuain, who are now selling up.

Their home measured 2,800 sq ft when they bought in the early noughties but within a couple of years, they’d converted the attic and added another two bedrooms.

The house they are selling, which sits on about one third of an acre, now stretches to just over 3,300 sq ft and it’s in extremely good order.

Kevin O’Connell, who is handling the sale through Dominic Daly’s office and is guiding at €775,000, says it’s rare to get a house the size of No 28 that’s “ready to walk into”.

“It’s been very well kept, it’s had the same owners from the beginning and it’s really ready for the next family to walk into,” Mr O’Connell says.

The immaculate exterior of No 28 is a combination of red brick and dash and the two dormers in the roof are the clue to the converted attic, with those two extra bedrooms, one of which has a large walk-in wardrobe. A large bathroom is also part of the conversion.

Another five bedrooms run along the first floor, two with ensuites and one with a walk-in closet.

Downstairs, accommodation includes a living room, study/home office (there’s also the option of flipping one of seven bedrooms into a remote working hub), a kitchen with Belfast sink and inland unit, and adjoining dining area, a utility room and a family room/sunroom.

Outdoors, attractive landscaping front and back adds to the overall package.

To the rear is a fine patio. As Cois Chuain is on an elevated site, there’s terrific views over the countryside, down towards Fota Island, and out over the inner harbour. As an added bonus, the back garden is south-facing, so ideal for outdoor dining, when (if) summer finally arrives.

Mr O’Connell says the vendors have loved living there but with family reared, the plan is for a change of lifestyle.

What they particularly liked about the area was its convenience, community spirit and quasi-rural setting, despite being only 11km from Cork city. Glounthaune is well served by schools - the national school is on the doorstep of Cois Chuain - and it has an excellent foodstore, the family-owned and run Fitzpatrick’s, which is continuing to expand.

The village also has a hairdresser, beautician, post office and church, while the popular Rising Tide bar - famously visited by Lady Gaga when she played the Marquee in 2009 - is also nearby.

Most importantly, it’s just a short downhill walk to the commuter rail link to Cork city.

VERDICT: Fine, solid, spacious family home in highly-desirable residential area.