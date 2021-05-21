MegaYacht professional chef gives his  lip-smacking €675k Cork berth a pristine presentation

We’re not talking 'mere' sailing boats and Crosshaven and the RCYC here, by the way, the definition of a mega or super-yacht generally is one of at least 100’, more than likely 200’ in length, some even tip over 300’ long and, if you have to ask, no, you can’t afford them.

Think €100 million-€200 million for a really stand-out mega yacht (that’s say a couple of Elysians, plus loose change) and the man now casting off from 1 Wellington Villas has seen or has worked on, some of the best.

Chef's delight: top kitchen by David Kiely Kitchens, with navy walls, anchors the lower ground level at 1 Wellington Villas

The high life on an ocean wave could have turned his head, but on the evidence of his Cork home berth — which he’s now selling after eight years aboard to take on another project — he’s pretty well grounded and anchored, albeit with tastes somewhat rarified, judging from the costly, no-expense-spared kitchen which he installed, and from some of the art and furniture too, the fledgling renewed landscaping, or, perhaps, the Italian stone bath.

Haul away

Set on Cork city’s Military Hill, within a short route march of Collins Barracks and on the edge of the increasingly trendy St Luke’s Cross, No 1 Wellington Villas is an exceptionally comfortable and solid Victorian semi-detached home, steeped in its own way in Cork history and lore.

The lore is less to do with the area’s well-recorded links to the presence of the extensive military barracks, renamed Victoria Barack after extension in 1849, and the mass colonisation of the finer homes built nearby for the office class.

Whistle Dixie: 1 Wellington Villas, one-time home to the Dixies lead singer Brendan O'Brien, is guiding at €675,000.

No, indeed, it’s more of local legend because, back several ownerships ago, it was the family home of one Brendan O’Brien, who grew up here and became the lead singer of Irish showband gods, The Dixies, who had their heyday in the 1960s, performing from his native Cork to Las Vegas, and points in between.

After the O’Brien family’s tenure here, No 1 was vacant for a few years and was enjoyed by squatters for a period (though its period finery remained intact), before moving to Darcy and then Ralph family care.

The current owner bought it eight years ago, when it was last available, having gone on the then-recovering market priced at €365,000, in very good order, and the Price Register shows it transacted for €345,000.

Then it got the upgrade to the level seen here while keeping original features crisply detailed and highlighted.

Island ahoy: a three-meter long white stone island centres a kitchen costing the bones of €100,000

“I bought the house in 2013 and began extensive renovations, which were only finally completed in 2020,” says the vendor, adding “I expected to stay here forever, so no expense was spared.”

That no-expense spared budget included a stunning high-end kitchen, done at an estimated cost of €100,000, fitted by David Kiely Kitchens, with best-specced appliances on the go.

It’s not something most of us can aspire to, or perhaps justify, but maybe when you are the executive chef on a €100m mega yacht, you’d don’t really want to slum it either when you fetch up back on home leave?

Selling agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills has the sale of No 1 and reckons it’s going to be a flier: “think of your high-end London homes, it’s a bit like that,” he surmises, admitting to being completely surprised by the standard.

One of the linked reception rooms

Turns out, Mr Sweeney is a long-time friend of the vendor, had visited on an evening social call a year or so ago when work was wrapping up and near-pleaded “if you are ever going to sell, I have to sell it for you.”

He got his wish, and sooner than expected.

The vendor’s now a family man, and having whetted his appetite here and delivered with aplomb, he has his eyes trained on a further project, hence No 1’s sudden floating on the open market.

Savills Mr Sweeney launches it at €675,000, and that’s for an absolute walk-in job, in an area of Cork city that has just surged in rekindled appreciation and popularity even in the past decade or two, nearly back to its glory days of a century ago.

Ball-buoy. Foosball, anyone?

Large period houses in the locale are reverting to private family homes, some with overall buy and renovate budgets of €1m+, and new businesses are thriving at St Luke’s Cross, joining stalwarts like Henchy’s bar and others.

MacCurtain Street, aka the Victorian Quarter, is a few hundred meters away, itself on the crest of a renewal wave, as is the campus around Kent Rail station, home now to the new Dean Hotel, Penrose Dock offices, and the Horgans Quay/HQ development, to be anchored by Apple and with lots more development stages also in train.

Enclosed garden

There’s more renewal too since even 2013. Across the road from Wellington Villas, the former St Patrick’s Hospital/Marymount building is now the education campus of Griffith College.

Up the road, and across the Cross, the Montenotte Hotel has simply taken off, with lush gardens, elaborate landscaping, statuary and viewing terraces. Some 16 terraced homes at the former Arbutus Hotel grounds have sold from €600,000 to €700,000, and the original Arbutus itself was sold by Savills last year for €1.25m.

So, it kind of all is about change, evolution, conversion, city living convenience, walkability, and views up in the greater St Luke’s area, and that’s even before we mention ….‘The Address?’

Just rebranded as ‘The Address’ is the former Cork hotel The Ambassador a few doors above No 1 Wellington Villas on the steep Military Hill: apparently, it’s part of an investment by its new owner the McGettigans who are cross-promoting some of their several Irish hotels with the brand The Address Collective Standard, with two also now going under The Address banner in Dublin city, and at Citywest.

One of the three first floor bedrooms

St Luke’s four-star The Address/The Ambassador was itself part of the area’s military past, having been built in the 1870s (just after Wellington Villas, it appears) as a military hospital, and it later served as a nursing home, until sold and converted to a hotel in the 1990s.

Change too was afoot at the foot of The Address, since 2013, with works done to the 160-year old semi-detached, over-lower ground floor home including top-to-tail or bow-to-stern refinishing and refitting to what Lawrence Sweeney says is luxurious living accommodation, beautifully and extensively renovated, in one of Cork city’s most sought-after districts, ready for immediate occupation as a prestigious family home.”

Just a kilometre from St Patrick’s Street, and 600m from MacCurtain Street, it has a range of schools and other services within a stroll, and while it may be bought as a family home, it could as readily suit a smaller unit, a couple or traders down/traders in.

And, for those relocating or moving back to Cork, well, they may not feel they are buying a second-rate home in Ireland’s second city… as the selling agent says, it’s sort of got a London metropolitan vibe going on inside, and like his world-voyaging vendor, he notes “no expense was spared” in both the external landscaping and the interiors.

The address

Right now, this west-facing three-storey period home is entered past a cast iron gate and railings, along wending path and up a short flight of limestone steps up to a welcoming hall replete with all the requisite period trim, corniced ceilings, roses, and decorative plasterwork, bookended by a snug/reading area.

Victorian city and military roots at No 1

The same decorative work adorns the two interlinked reception rooms off to the left, one west facing, the rear one east-gazing: each has wood-burning stoves fitted in relined chimneys and their original fireplaces, one white marble, the other Kilkenny limestone, with rooms opening or separating via sliding pocket doors as they have done for decades.

All fired-up at No 1

Upstairs are the semi-detached property’s three bedrooms, with a bathroom, while down a different flight from the mid-/entry level is the enlarged kitchen, with garden access, a snug/library, and the main bathroom, with the freestanding bath is down here too.

When the house was last up for sale, this lower level was touted as having potential for a fourth bedroom, or an optional bedroom might have been inserted at attic level it was suggested, but the buyer – now the vendor — didn’t need a fourth, and so kept the ground floor for daytime, evening and dining use.

Rations, anyone?

This lowermost level, the largest internal space is a great place for family downtime and day-to-day living or casual entertaining, it’s now suggested with the David Kiely Kitchens bespoke fit-out at the upper end of the range, with top quality units, three-metre island with white granite worktops and small sink. Elsewhere is a main or primary sink induction hob with extractor, and other appliances span double oven/ grill, microwave, fridge/ freezer, dishwasher etc. Brand names? “He asked for the very best available and got them,” says Mr Sweeney.

Up-to-date to are things like lighting, including recessed, ambient and pendant lights, a bespoke drinks cabinet cupboard air heaters, rads, etc, and the house has a new gas central heating set-up as well as the stoves in the mid-ships reception rooms, venting through relined chimneys.

Quite unusually, an electric fire has been installed in the top floor’s front-facing main bedroom, complete with what the vendor says is a steam feature.

Stepped yet affordable grandeur

There’s a tad over 1,800 sq ft in all, so about 600 sq ft per floor, all shipshape and things like the front façade’ sash windows and their shutters have also been conserved, plus the front door, have been draught-proofed (the kitchen has new shutters) while to the back and side the other window are double glazed, having been replaced by previous owners and up to the job (as a protected structure, No 1 Wellington Villas is exempt of BER rating necessity.)

City oasis

Externally the grounds got a modernising makeover gratis of Sublime Landscaping, with mixed planting, an Astroturf rear ‘lawn,’ limestone patio paving and curbs, some slatted cedar timber paneling, and just on the right of the gated entrance is a solidly-built garage, with a new roller shutter doors.

This extra garage structure is over-sized for just a car, and could be reworked to be both a garage and home office or some other added value use, selling agents Savills suggest, adding that from the garden there “superb city vistas, privacy and peace,” including long views down to the Elysian tower which may, in the short to medium term, be added to by other towers (34-storeys is planning approved at the Port of Cork site,) by the bus station and other new 21st century builds as the city continues to unfurl east of City Hall, and just under St Luke’s Cross’s myriad view-framing perches.

VERDICT: A shore-fired seller.