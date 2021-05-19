Property Focus: Why the seaside town of Tramore continues to attract buyers despite Covid

Always a popular place to holiday by the sea, Tramore is one of those coastal locations which have recently been attracting increasing numbers of buyers.

Local auctioneers say the supply of properties since the end of the first lockdown has been inadequate to meet the level of demand coming both from people looking for holiday homes and from people who want to move there.

“People are telling us that they want to walk the beach in lockdown,’’ says Barry Herterich of Property Partners Herterich who says all types of properties, especially ones with sea views are being snapped up.

“We are seeing a lot of demand for large family homes, and are getting enquiries from buyers in Dublin and London who want to buy four- and five-bed homes,’’ he says, noting that this level of demand, coupled with the shortage of supply, is pushing prices upwards by up to 10%.

Mr Herterich says that all the new developments in the town sold out last year. “We had a development 16 four-bed detached houses at Glebe Heights for €350,000 which went quickly: another 12 house development of four-bed properties priced at €368,000 to €460,000 are also gone.’’

Auctioneer Michael Griffin has recently sold the last 50 houses in Cluain Larach, a development with a mix of semis and detached houses priced from €250,000 and €370,000.” Since releasing this phase at the end of last year we have had huge interest from both first-time buyers and people coming from outside the area to work remotely.”

Prior to Covid, the demand was primarily from people moving out from Waterford city and from people buying holiday homes, but Mr Griffin says the people working from home make up a whole new category.

“We are seeing a lot of buyers from Dublin and the commuter belt — buyers who want to live near the sea and who see a way of getting good value in Tramore where the average cost of a three-bed semi is €250,000.’’

Mr Griffin says many of those buyers are making plans to work from home a few days a week and commute the one and a half hour journey to Dublin on one or two days.

Despite being a town which had a population of over 10,000 in 2016, Tramore now has just 16 properties advertised for sale — several of which are no longer available. Auctioneers say that many of the available lower priced properties went sale agreed during lockdown as a result of virtual viewings. Viewings were starting this week on the higher priced properties.

So far this year the Property Price register has recorded 34 sales in Tramore — the highest priced one being 13 Newtown Park which went for €610,000 in January.

No 2 Atlantic View, a four-bed terraced Victorian house, sold in March for €462,000. Selling agent Barry Herterich says demand for period properties has gone up and that houses in need of renovation which might have been slow to sell before Covid are now going sale agreed much quicker.

While the beach may be the town’s most obvious attraction for buyers, Mr Herterich says it has other attractions, including its excellent services. “It offers an outdoor lifestyle as well a range of schools and supermarkets and is just 10/15 minutes from Waterford.’’