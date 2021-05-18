Starter Homes: This Wuthering Heights is a world away from the dark moors of the Bronte novel

Graball Bay Road Crosshaven €310,000

Wuthering Heights – a property with a very recognizable name and a balcony with views of the yachts in Crosshaven harbour - was never going to lack viewers.

“Around 25 people have already booked to see it - these include first time buyers and downsizers as well as a few buyers planning to relocate from Dublin,” auctioneer Michael Pigott revealed, quoting a guide of €310,000 for the three-bed semi-detached dormer bungalow.

Situated on a hilly site on Graball Bay Road, Wuthering Heights is quite unusual in being semi-detached at the rear and in having a first-floor front balcony.

“It’s a modern property in superb decorative order,” says Mr Pigott pointing out that it’s also very spacious with over 1,500 sq ft of living space.

The ground floor has quite a sizable kitchen diner with modern units, integrated appliances and several large windows. It also has a bathroom, a small utility room and an en suite master bedroom.

On the first floor, there’s a spacious sitting room with sloped ceilings, harbour views and double doors opening onto a steel framed balcony with glass balustrades. At this level, there are also two bedrooms, as well as stairs leading up to an attic room. Wuthering Heights has an enclosed front garden with a lawn, patio, and a sheltered area under the balcony.

VERDICT: A highly individual modern property with harbour views.

Castleredmond, Midleton €235,000

The upgraded kitchen at 19 The Courtyard, Castleredmond in Midleton makes it look good enough to be a showhouse.

That’s according to Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan who says the kitchen has contemporary high gloss grey and white units, a centre island and a green glass splashback which provides an attractive splash of colour.

Guiding the 20-year-old three-bed mid-terrace property at €235,000, Ms Fox says it’s been continuously upgraded by the owners and is in excellent condition.

“They have decorated the property beautifully and put in a low maintenance garden with a sandstone patio which is perfect for summer barbecues.” Offering 915 sq ft of living space, the property has a guest WC on the ground floor as well as a modern sitting room with a contemporary electric fire. In the kitchen, the floor units are grey while the wall units are white.

Upstairs, there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms – two doubles and one single.

Double doors in the kitchen open out to a patio garden at the rear which is enclosed by fencing and has a shed. Located in a cul de sac, the property is just under two kilometres from Midleton town centre.

Ms Fox had in excess of ten viewings booked at the property this week and added: “Most are first-time buyers but they also include a few downsizers.” At €235,000 it is very affordable, she says noting that its condition, location and high B3 energy rating make this a very attractive property for both types of buyers.

VERDICT: Attractive, affordable and ready to move into

Carriganarra Estate, Ballincollig €285,000

A three-bed semi which goes by the slightly unpronounceable name of Clareemmlorr, No 57 Carriganarra Estate in Ballincollig is set to attract good viewings from first-time buyers this week.

Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing auctioneers says the garden space at the side offers scope for an extension. She says the property is in reasonably good condition and would benefit from cosmetic attention.

VERDICT: The type of three-bed semi that’s now in short supply.

Clonmult Terrace, Midleton €160,000

Quirky and affordable, this Victorian redbrick terraced property at 23 Clonmult Terrace in Midleton is on the market with a guide of €160,000.

“It’s bursting with character and is very centrally located within a few minutes walk from the town centre,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties.

Upgraded and modernised, the home is offering 750 sq ft of living space. The mid-terrace house has a living room, a dining room, a bathroom and a galley kitchen at ground level and two upstairs bedrooms.

VERDICT: You could buy an apartment for this price - but it wouldn’t have the same character.