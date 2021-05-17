Royal flush: A Versace bathroom is one of the high-flying design quirks at this €380,000 home

Ballincollig, Cork €380k Size: 110 sq m (1184 sq ft) Bedrooms: 2 / 3 BER A3

HOUSE of Versace? Not quite, more bathroom of Versace, at this immaculate home in Ballincollig’s Millers Court where the ensuite, if you please, is tiled, head-to-toe, with the finest in Italian design.

It sets the bar really for the rest of the 110 sq m house, says selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, who describes No 41 as “an incredibly stylish, contemporary home, with no wear-and-tear”.

It does have a superb finish, with the owners splashing out on a higher-than-standard spec kitchen, a double size rain shower suite in the main bathroom, and, yes, importing those designer-label tiles, to create both a luxury ensuite and a conversation piece.

High spec kitchen

They bought the three bed semi-d new in 2017 for €290,000, according to the Property Price Register and proceeded to fit it out to a very high standard.

The main living accommodation is that stylish, yet practical kitchen/dining area, from where French doors lead to a rear patio and manicured lawn, with the benefit of a southerly aspect.

There’s a separate living room, through double doors of the hall, with wood-burning stove.

Living room

The current owners also made changes upstairs, removing one bedroom wall to create a walk-in wardrobe.

Ms Healy says the bedroom is easily reinstated.

The other two bedrooms are decent doubles, with access from one to the walk-in wardrobe and from the other to that statement ensuite.

The house is as well presented externally as internally, with an immaculately groomed, gated lawn to the front and the aforementioned pristine patio to the rear.

Ms Healy is guiding No 41 at €380,000 and expects keen interest from both first-time buyers and those looking to trade down to a conveniently located, low-maintenance home.

Recent sales at Millers Court in Ballincollig’s Old Quarter include No 82, which sold last November for €375,000, and prior to that, Nos 70 and 71 both sold for €420,000.

Millers Court is adjacent to Ballincollig Regional park and is a short stroll from Ballincollig town centre.

VERDICT: Tailor-made for a first time buyer or downsizer.