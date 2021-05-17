Bids are expected to fly in for €470,000 home on two acres near Midleton 

PENT-up demand for homes in East Cork as we ease our way out of a pandemic is sparking hotly contested bidding wars. The Anchorage, a gorgeous seaside cottage in Guileen that featured in these pages last week has soared above the asking price, edging towards €400,000 from a starting ask of €355,000. That’s after just two weeks on the market, says selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties. She’s witnessing similar levels of enthusiasm in relation to her newest offering, Youngrove, just outside Midleton.

“It’s the location,” she says, “just a seven-minute drive from the town centre. The bidding has gone mad.” People from Midleton who want to stay close to the town, but who can’t get planning to build their own homes, are particularly keen, Ms Hegarty says.

“There are no sites like this so close to Midlteon, you will not get a house on two acres. Youngrove is quite unique. And young families are bidding because this is their opportunity to get a home with fantastic space to rear children.” Youngrove, a four-bed detached home, is exceptionally well laid out indoors and out.

Built in 2000, it was extended in 2014, to create one of the main attractions - an open plan kitchen/dining/living area at the heart of the home with a fabulous amount of glazing, including large glass sliding doors, looking out over the acreage and a fabulous south-facing patio to the rear.

The circa 2000 sq ft house also has a living room, a library/office and, as a bonus (depending on energy levels) a large gym room with double doors to the patio.

There’s also a guest WC, four bedrooms (one ensuite with double doors to the patio) as well as the family bathroom.

In the event that 2000 sq ft is not enough, one of three attic spaces - the section over the living space - has been future-proofed for conversion work.

“Essentially the work is done if you want to go upstairs,” says Ms Hegarty.

Outside, there’s room to keep a pony or run the local soccer derby or even look to the future for the kids, with plenty room for another home on the site.

The property is tucked away, down a drive, behind an eclectic wooden gate, so it’s truly private.

VERDICT: Superb family home close to Midleton town.