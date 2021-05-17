Bids are expected to fly in for €470,000 home on two acres near Midleton 

Youngrove was given a fabulous makeover in 2014 to create a terrific family home
Bids are expected to fly in for €470,000 home on two acres near Midleton 

A sought after property in East Cork.

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 06:00
Catherine Shanahan

Midleton, Cork

€470,000

Size

186sq m (2000 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

PENT-up demand for homes in East Cork as we ease our way out of a pandemic is sparking hotly contested bidding wars. The Anchorage, a gorgeous seaside cottage in Guileen that featured in these pages last week has soared above the asking price, edging towards €400,000 from a starting ask of €355,000. That’s after just two weeks on the market, says selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties. She’s witnessing similar levels of enthusiasm in relation to her newest offering, Youngrove, just outside Midleton.

“It’s the location,” she says, “just a seven-minute drive from the town centre. The bidding has gone mad.” People from Midleton who want to stay close to the town, but who can’t get planning to build their own homes, are particularly keen, Ms Hegarty says.

“There are no sites like this so close to Midlteon, you will not get a house on two acres. Youngrove is quite unique. And young families are bidding because this is their opportunity to get a home with fantastic space to rear children.” Youngrove, a four-bed detached home, is exceptionally well laid out indoors and out.

Built in 2000, it was extended in 2014, to create one of the main attractions - an open plan kitchen/dining/living area at the heart of the home with a fabulous amount of glazing, including large glass sliding doors, looking out over the acreage and a fabulous south-facing patio to the rear.

The circa 2000 sq ft house also has a living room, a library/office and, as a bonus (depending on energy levels) a large gym room with double doors to the patio.

There’s also a guest WC, four bedrooms (one ensuite with double doors to the patio) as well as the family bathroom.

In the event that 2000 sq ft is not enough, one of three attic spaces - the section over the living space - has been future-proofed for conversion work.

“Essentially the work is done if you want to go upstairs,” says Ms Hegarty.

Outside, there’s room to keep a pony or run the local soccer derby or even look to the future for the kids, with plenty room for another home on the site.

The property is tucked away, down a drive, behind an eclectic wooden gate, so it’s truly private.

VERDICT: Superb family home close to Midleton town.

More in this section

Riverview Terrace was built in Passage West's heyday - one handsome house on the terrace is now up for sale for €520,000 Riverview Terrace was built in Passage West's heyday - one handsome house on the terrace is now up for sale for €520,000
Ryan O'Neal and Stanley Kubrick are part of the meaty history of Tipperary's Castlegrace Estate Ryan O'Neal and Stanley Kubrick are part of the meaty history of Tipperary's Castlegrace Estate
Executive-level wallet required for €890k model home on Model Farm Road  Executive-level wallet required for €890k model home on Model Farm Road 
Bids are expected to fly in for €470,000 home on two acres near Midleton 

Price goes downhill on house named after a ski resort

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices