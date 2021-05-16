Price goes downhill on house named after a ski resort

THE golf club just across the road from this big Douglas district detached family home has just had a major overhaul and clubhouse renewal, to the tune of €3m+, and this house has just come up to par too for its market relaunch, at a further reduced price.

The 3,500 sq ft five-bed family home, near the crown of Maryborough Hill facing the 1909-founded Douglas Golf Club is called Igls, after an Austrian ski resort.

Igls is set on its own private half-acre site and landscaped gardens with patios, and now is on the market with a guide price €840,000.

That's sort of a price slalom drop from the heady AMV it had, on its first market foray, in January 2018, when it arrived with a brash €1.4 million guide, and distinguished by its precipitously steep roof profiles.

Back then, the high target sort of reflected some €1m+plus sales round about then in the immediate Maryborough Hill vicinity (one home even sold for €975,000 and got knocked and rebuilt).

But, that heady (over) exuberance failed to translate into any sales activity in the case of Igls: it later got a major chop, back to €900,000, but, again, failed to get sales traction.

Now, there’s a change of selling agent, the house itself has had a bit of an extra sprucing or freshening up, and the AMV is quoted this month at €840,000.

Given all of those factors, the more reasonable guide price and the fact the greater Cork market is undersupplied and witnessing a temporary Covid-19 driven price surge, it’s very likely now that Igls will resurface on home-hunters’ radar at the upper end of the value chain, and is expected to change hands now in 2021.

That timeline could facilitate new owners to apply for Douglas Golf Club 2022 membership to, eh, ‘support local’ at the 115 acre course on a plateau above Douglas.

Auctioneer Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing has the selling instruction this time around of the distinctive one-off at €840k. He says the large home has style, quality and character, all on landscaped gardens of half an acre, within a walk of Douglas village and with easy access to the south city ring road further up Maryborough Hill.

PROPERTY Tommy Barker Property images for IGLS

Two-storey and with an array of rooms, Igls has the benefit of a side section with its own private, external access which can function as a suite of home office rooms – ideal for working from home/blended home office use in post-Covid-19 times.

Then, on the other side is a novel, ‘crannog-style’ oval pond with a thatched roof hood, ideal for keeping predatory birds like herons away from fish within.

Inside, Igls has five bedrooms all of them en suite, and as equally expansive is the ground level, with up to four reception rooms (some with a slight internal split level and/or arch links,) as well as the adaptable side wing rooms, plus south-facing conservatory.

CDA’s Mr Olden says it has been very well maintained and well-decorated and “has a lot to offer any family wishing to move to this sought-after location within the south city suburbs.”

The Price Register has ten listings of sales in excess of €800,000 on Maryborough Hill in the past decade, but that includes some bulk sales at Maryborough Ridge's An Rahdarc section. The most recent sale in this €800k+price league of an individual home was No 15 Maryborough Orchard, registered in March of this year at €1.294m.

VERDICT: Wriggle room at Igls now after its price readjustment.