Comfy coastal living — here's a thatch that's hard to match

Reennanallagane, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, priced at €350,000, and with great wi-fi.

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Barker

Glenbeigh, Kerry

€350,000

Size

102 sq m

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

D2

There are ever-changing views in this 'Reeks district.
There are ever-changing views in this 'Reeks district.

That's a point highlighted by the selling agents of this very smart order, upgraded and extended three-bed detached, with a €350,00 AMV attached by agent Darragh Burns of Jim Burns Auctioneers, who describes it as quite a unique cottage offer. Now T-shaped, with a  sunroom to the rear (reed-topped too) and with the pair of Veluxes drawing light into the high-ceilinged main living core, it's in walk-in condition.

Given it's only 1.5kms from Glenbeigh, and 6kms from the beach at Rossbeigh (with another beach within walking distance), it's as suitable as a holiday home as for retirees and full-time residence, especially given the online links which will allow occupants to remote work from home.

The property is only 1.5kms from Glenbeigh.
The property is only 1.5kms from Glenbeigh.

Work distractions, however, may include the ever-changing views in this 'Reeks district setting of Dooks bay, the Caragh river, and the Seefin mountains, along with myriad water sports, fishing and golf at the venerable course at Dooks.

This Reennanallagane, Glenbeigh home is one of several homes on a quiet stretch of road, and has a D1 BER, oil heating, and naturally-effective 'attic' insulation, with some attic storage, and the grounds include a steel storage shed.

VERDICT: Tradition updated with comfy coastal living.

