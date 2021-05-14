Sally forth to see Kinsale views for almost a million

IT says something about the unrivalled and fortunate-steeped property position that Kinsale holds for owners is that the selling agents say - when asked what’s special about their new-to-market listing - get to say “well, it’s got views and it’s priced under €1 million.”

Yup, so very Kinsale… right now, property website Myhome.ie shows that an incredible 13 out of 46 Kinsale property listings are in the €1m+ price range.

Contrast that with Cork City, where out of 454 properties listed, just six are in the €1m+ category.

Star attraction: Charles Fort

So, if you’ve won the Lotto and want to trade up with cash to splash, Kinsale’s the place for the best and widest choice.

The original 1970s home is upgraded and has nearly 2,000 sq ft, on 0.46 of an acre

Thankfully, this new market offer pictured here just on the seaside of Charles Fort at Kinsale’s Sallyport and near a cove with boatyard, gets floated at just a shade under the €1 million price mark, guided at €975,000.

Phew.

But, add in stamp duty, at 1%, and it inches up ever closer to ‘The Big Note,’ to €984,750 and, should active bidding push it on a bit, well, the sale price of this Sallyport, Kinsale home may tip over the once near-mythical million euro threshold, and enter the 2% stamp duty category on any balance over €1m.

But, this is Kinsale, so such slight adjustments and increments matter very little to the typically well-heeled buyers, and property viewers towards the upper end of the price scale.

Sunny side out at Sallyport Pictures: Declan Casey

They now can visit Kinsale from anywhere in Ireland under new, relaxed Covid-19 regulations and do physical inspections, browsing stock at up to €6m, in the case of the upriver Ballinacurra House estate, once stayed in by Michael Jackson.

So it is viewing times here for Lisney estate agent Laura Pratt, who starts on-site viewings this Saturday, and hoping for that all-important sunshine and sunlight reflecting off the waters of Kinsale’s inner and outer harbour sections, both of which are in the full and glorious view-span of this home.

Just spruced up and spick and span for its own viewings is this very well-sited 1970s-built, good quality Sallyport bungalow, with large, picture windows typical of the period just perfect in this case for framing postcard-pretty panoramas.

Sallyport home interior

A family home for decades, note Ms Pratt and Margaret Kelleher of Lisney, it has 1,950 sq ft, with four double bedrooms, one of them en suite, with good and bright daytime use rooms also, including an open-plan kitchen/dining area, living room, conservatory, utility room and main family bathroom.

In addition, the 0.46 acres of grounds, described by the agents as “manicured,” include a double garage with three roller doors, and sun-trap patio, with the site accessed down an approach lane close to a farm, while an adjacent detached home has its own similar drive.

Sallyport viewings via Lisney agents Laura Pratt and Margaret Kelleher

The vicinity is pleasantly rural and agricultural, although the Bulman bar, pier and the star-shaped Charles Fort at Summercove are just a short walk away, while Kinsale town is a ten-minute trip by car.

Sallyport itself is set out towards the end of a headland on the eastern side of Kinsale harbour, generally sparsely populated and close to the MacDonald Hotel and Spa, on 90 acres, close to a once-proposed second headland golf course to face towards the famed Old Head of Kinsale Golf Cour as few miles to the south-west by Ballinspittle.

The Price Register shows just one Sallyport transaction in the past decade, at €385,000 back in 2015, while also currently on the active market in Kinsale is a 200-year old farmhouse of 1,600 sq ft, fully upgraded in 2002 on 1.45 acres, and it’s priced at €1.2 million, via Engel & Volkers.

Good Food Circle?

Across the harbour at Castlepark, meanwhile, agents Sheehys have listed a three-bedroomed property, Ferry House by the marina and the Dock bar, with a €1.5 million.

VERDICT: Might there be one or two high-end sale results at Kinsale’s Sallyport in a year’s time, and, if so, at or over the €1m threshold?