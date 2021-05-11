Why buyers are leaving the cities in the pandemic for Skibbereen

Skibbereen’s population is being boosted by an influx of buyers who are leaving cities in the pandemic and returning to West Cork to work, live and raise their families.

That’s according to local auctioneer Pat Maguire who believes this influx will prove very beneficial to the town’s economy.

“In the 1980s recession people left the town and in 2010 we saw them leaving again but now we are seeing people moving back,” he says explaining that properties coming on the market in the last year in or near the town have been attracting the interest of returning locals and other buyers who looking for “quality of life and value for money” in West Cork.

“There’s been quite a few buyers from the cities — people in their 30s who want to raise their families here and who want to be close to the town’s services.’’ He says he’s recently had 30 viewing requests for an extended farmhouse on an acre with a guide of €275,000 at Dromig 5 km north of the town, including many from city buyers.

According to Mr Maguire, many relocating city buyers are seeking out detached properties. “For quality of life, they want space and an acre of land and will typically spend up to €350,000.’’ For buyers who are moving to live in Skibbereen, he says having access to good broadband and also to Ludgate digital hub which offers smart working facilities are seen as important.

Skibbereen Town hall pictured in 1912. The town's population is being boosted by an influx of buyers who are leaving cities in the pandemic. Irish Examiner archives: Ref. 20

Mr Maguire says the significant influx of people moving to West Cork and the increased demand for holiday homes over the last year has resulted in upward pressure on prices. “We are seeing prices of coastal properties go up by 20% and inland ones by 10%,’’ he says, adding the shortage of supply is now a major problem. “First-time buyer properties in the town are scarce and go very quickly, he says adding that three-bed semis usually cost around €220,000. He believes that the price of a three-bed semi in the town will have to go above €225,000 before it would pay builders to start building new housing developments again.

Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy auctioneers says she is seeing growth in the numbers of returned locals as well as increased demand for holiday homes in coastal locations near Skibbereen. "Properties costing up to €300,000 to £350,000 have been going sale agreed quickly,’’ she says adding that in recent months she has seen few properties have gone sale agreed from virtual viewings and has also been compiling long lists of the people waiting to view properties when this becomes possible.

Ms McCarthy expects both Irish and international interest in Burwood House, Reenmurragha – a 2017-built A-rated property on 1.5 acres with a guide of €635,000 which is located 6 km from the town. For Woodvale, an early 20th century waterfront property at Rineen Harbour guiding at €795,000 – she already has a list of around 10 buyers from the UK and Ireland who are waiting to come and view it.

In the first three months of this year, the Property Price Register shows 26 sales in Skibbereen, which is high, given that there were 60 for the full year in 2020. The highest prices were paid for coastal properties. A detached house on eight acres at Tralispean, 7.5 km from Skibbereen sold for €524,000 while Lookout a detached property with ocean views at Castletownshend sold for €600,000.

Rineen, Skibbereen, €795,000

Woodvale at Rineen Habour is the type of spacious waterfront residence that is being sought out by international and Irish buyers who have decided to relocate to the West Cork coast in the pandemic.

Recently reduced to €795,000, it’s a detached five-bed property with three acres of landscaped grounds and its own private pier. Dating from the 1920s, the 2,800 sq ft property is in need of modernisation but according to Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy auctioneers, it’s an impressive home with some wonderful original design features and superbly landscaped gardens.

Accommodation on offer includes four reception rooms, a kitchen, five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room, and something you don’t find in modern houses, a boot room.

Woodvale is located 8km from Skibbereen and around 5km from both Union Hall and Castletownshend.

VERDICT: A period home in a magical setting.

Chapel Court, Skibbereen €240,000

A modern end-of-terrace three-bed property with a guide of €240,000, No 54 Chapel Court is expected to attract strong first-time buyer interest.

“There are very few properties coming on the market in the town at this price level,’’ says auctioneer Pat Maguire, adding that this one is a 1,100 sq ft property with a B1 energy rating which used to be a showhouse.

Located around 1km from the town centre, it’s a well-maintained house with countryside views at the rear. Accommodation includes a kitchen diner, an oak floored sitting room, and a guest WC as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom. To the rear of the property, there’s a garden with a steel shed.

Mr Maguire says it could also appeal to downsizers.

VERDICT: Once viewings start, it’s expected to get busy.

Baltimore Road, Skibbereen €280,000

This spacious modern four-bed semi at 13 Abhainn Beag on the Baltimore Road seems perfect for a trade up buyer.

Quoting a guide of €280,000, selling agent Pat Maguire says it’s the type of property that’s now in very short supply in the town. “It’s a 15-year-old three-storey house with 1,750 sq ft of living space,” he reveals, noting that it has a B3 BERand is in excellent condition. Ground-level accommodation includes an oak floored sitting room, a modern kitchen diner, and a guest WC. Each of the upper two floors has two bedrooms and a bathroom. One of the top-floor bedrooms has been turned into a home office. It is just over 2 km from the town centre.

VERDICT: Expected to attract the interest of some of the returning locals.

North Street, Skibbereen €395,000

Recently renovated near Skibbereen town centre is Ilen Bank House,a three-storey period property, which, as the name suggests, has river views at the rear.

The 1880s-built dwelling offers close to 1,800 sq ft of living space, including a ground floor apartment/living area as well as a sitting room, a kitchen diner, four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper floors.

Period features on the outside include elaborate moulding on first-floor windows and on the inside corniced high ceilings and dado rails. In the yard at the rear, the owners have built a decking platform overlooking the river. Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill says the property has been beautifully restored and offers excellent space for a family.

VERDICT: Extra spacious and very central.