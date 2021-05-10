Starter Homes: One L of a detached two-bed in Upper Glanmire 

Upper Glanmire €265,000

A dream home for a downsizer — No 6 Ros Árd in Upper Glanmire is a smart modern two-bed bungalow with a sunroom and a sheltered patio garden.

Guiding at €265,000, it’s new to the market with Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy who says he’s been inundated with viewing requests. “Built in 2005, this is a meticulously maintained property located within a 10-minute drive from the city centre.’’

At one side of the 750 sq ft bungalow, there’s a tiled L shaped kitchen living area that has a kitchenette with hand-painted cream units as well as a sitting room with a fireplace and a stove. An archway off the sitting room leads into a small sunroom used as a dining space.

One of a small number of detached bungalows in the cul de sac development, it is 5km from Ballyvolane Shopping Centre.

The bungalow also has a modern tiled bathroom and two laminate floored bedrooms including one which is currently being used for watching TV.

Outside the sunroom, there’s a well laid out patio space used for outdoor dining which has a brick-built raised bed, timber trellises that match the grey shed, a water feature and lighting.

There’s also a yard and, at the other side of the property, a lawned garden enclosed by hedging.

VERDICT: Downsizers who want to buy it may face strong competition from first-time buyers.

Riverstick €225,000

Stylish, spacious, and ultra-modern, No 7 Riverside Walk in Riverstick is a three-storey, two balcony property with a guide of €255,000.

Selling agent Dan Howard already has a bid of €260,000 for the three-bed mid terrace house which offers close to 1,300 sq ft of living space and has a high B2 BER rating. “It’s an outstanding architect-designed property in showhouse condition,’’ says Mr Howard explaining that the current owner bought it new five years ago.

The stylish modern interior has been decorated almost entirely in pale grey. The main open plan living area has pale grey walls, white floor tiles flecked with grey, and a stylish modern kitchen with grey high gloss units. The living room section has a white fireplace and a large set of double doors.

In the hallway, there’s a guest WC and a set of stairs leading to the first floor where all the space is taken up by one extra-long en suite bedroom, which like the rest of the house is decorated in grey. Accommodation on the top floor includes a modern bathroom and two bedrooms, one with an en suite and an alcove space for a desk and one with a large feature window. On-street at the front, the property has a ground floor patio and two glass balustraded balconies at the rear.

Located in Riverstick village, it’s 17 km from Cork city and 10km from Kinsale. Mr Howard believes it’s stylish enough to wow both first-time buyers and investors.

VERDICT: Those who love grey will see this as stylish, spacious, ready to live in property — the rare few who don’t might think it needs to be painted.

Midleton €270,000

Offers of €270,000 are being sought for this well-kept three-bed semi at 7, The Woodlands, Midleton.

Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties says the owners have added a few quirky touches, including a brick and elm stove surround.

Accommodation includes a kitchen diner, a living room, three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a floored attic room accessed by a Stira. In a cul de sac, within minutes’ walk from Midleton, it’s likely to be popular.

VERDICT: Will be sought after by first-time buyers.

Ballincollig €270,000

The owners of No 33 Old Quarry in Ballincollig have given their first-floor two-bed apartment a stylish upgrade.

Seeking offers of €270,000 for the 2003-built property, selling agents Sherry FitzGerald say that no expense was spared in the renovation which included the fitting of an ultra-modern kitchen.

“The recently installed kitchen has high-quality grey handleless units with integrated appliances and Blanco Zeus quartz countertops,” reveals auctioneer Norma Healy. Accommodation in the newly modernised apartment includes a kitchen, a living room, and a balcony, as well as a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Very stylish and contemporary.