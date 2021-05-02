Super slick and close to the sea, Mogeely home has family in mind

FRESH as a daisy, No 19 Gleann Fia comes to market as its owners succumb to the lure of family in the sunny south east.

With young kids in tow, it’s also a move closer to grandparents, and the generally holistic benefits that flow from that cross-generational relationship.

For the buyer it’s an opportunity to purchase a good-as-new home, only occupied since 2017, and fitted since with a stylish, contemporary kitchen, not a drawer handle in sight to mar a super-sleek look.

No 19 qualifies as an exemplary family home, with its downstairs open-plan layout, four bedrooms, and a really decent, secure, kid-friendly back garden. Throw in proximity to a choice of beaches — Garryvoe, Ardnahinch, Ring Strand and Ballinwilling — and the promise of a fabulous new Midleton to Youghal Greenway, currently under construction, and really, Bob’s your uncle.

Built in 2007, but finished out at a later date, No 19 is one of 32 homes in a mixed scheme of three and four beds, some semis, while this one is detached.

Extending to circa 1500 ft, accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen dining area, with two sets of double doors. One set opens onto the rear lawn, which can easily accommodate swings, slides and a picnic table, while the second set opens into a generous living room, with inset wood-burning stove.

There’s a downstairs WC — essential in homes with young families — and a utility room.

Upstairs, one of the four bedrooms is currently functioning as a home office and the master bedroom is ensuite.

Selling agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties describes No 19 as “a lovely family home with a fine, private back garden”.

It’s also energy efficient (B3), with a new combi boiler fitted in 2018 and a HIVE smartphone-compatible zoned heating system, to turn on your heating remotely.

Living room

Gleann Fia is a short stroll from the village of Mogeely, where Dairygold has a new €120m ‘Tine’ cheese factory, a partnership with Norway’s largest dairy co-op, where it is processing local milk into Jarlsberg, probably Norway’s premium cheese.

Castlemartyr, which has a national school, is just a five-minute drive away and the bus stops at the estate entrance for secondary schools in Midleton.

Mr Kennedy says the guide price of €315,000 is attracting some first time buyers, but mainly families, and he expects a family to buy.

VERDICT: Family home all the way.