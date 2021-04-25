Carrigtwohill home that's right on the rails for €825,000

ALL plugged in and ready to play is this contemporary-designed big family home, coming with an A2 BER, low energy running costs, high and fast internet speeds, an electric car charging point, a commuter rail station a kilometer’s walk away.

In fact, the East Cork rail line which now serves Midleton and Carrigtwohill so well runs directly behind 1 Ashgrove Lodge, one of a pair of recent-builds, done by local developer Seamus Geaney, and designed with, yes, a bit of edge, by Edge Architecture.

The two were offered for sale back in 2018, in what’s called a builder’s finish, in need of kitchens, sanitary ware, a tiling and flooring to a buyer’s taste: priced guides back then were €625,000 when they featured in these pages, and the Price Register shows each selling for c €680,000 a pop.

Now, No 1 is back for sale, price now at €825,000 by agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, who sort of paraphrases Kipling – Mr Kipling and his cakes, not the writer Rudyard Kipling – by describing it as “an exceedingly beautiful ultra-modern four-bed detached home,” luxurious and “situated just outside Cork city.”

Set 16 kilometres from the city centre (though the urban boundary has come closer at least to Carrigtowhill since an extension to Glanmire a few years back,) this 3,300 sq ft home is now a walk-in job, one of two built off a leafy lane off Carrigtwohill’s quite exclusive Bog Road.

It has an open-plan kitchen/living/dining on one section of the L-shaped floor plan, with a set of double doors to a walled and screened sunny patio and astroturf lawn, with another large floor to ceiling glazed section in the living end.

There’s a second reception in the other wing, plus a study, utility, and guest o, with a good kitchen now in place, with gleaming, varnished hardwood countertops.

A feature mirror wall on the stairs (also with a polished, flat hardwood handrail) almost gives the impression from some angles of a second stairs, and the first floor has two large, en suite bedrooms at the end of either wing, one with a glass-balustraded balcony over a ground floor projecting gable box window, as well as two other bedrooms, and a main family bathroom.

Not surprisingly, the condition is mint, given it’s all only a few years old, and the cul de sac property is on close to half an acre, with real and astroturf lawns, landscaping starting to bed down with planting including fruit trees, and the site has some excellent quality walls done in limestone.

There’s also a large, detached double garage with pitched roof, with upgrade/conversion potential beyond current car/workshop uses, currently with a large workbench, plus power and water supply, all safe behind an automated roller door.

Externally, there’s a EV/hybrid car charging point (it’s of the untethered variety), CCTV, external lighting, power points and water supply, BBQ area etc.

Features of the solid build and structure in the main house include concrete floors at both levels for steady heat distribution and sound reduction (bedrooms have tiled floors), and air-to-water heating, and the water tank is solar compatible if panels are added at a later stage, and for those looking to work and play from home, there’s fast fibre broadband, with speeds of up to 950mb/s.

VERDICT: Set up for easy commuting, either by electric car, or train with the rail line just over the back wall of the property.