Coming to the perfect time for actual physical property viewings is this intriguing Cork city-centre home, Bannow Mews, a verdant hideaway that hides its lights under a bushel, while its flowering bushes, shrubs and old, flowering apple trees are also as hidden, revealed only to those who can enjoy the private, retreat-like grounds.

A late spring launch, and one hopefully able to be visited shortly when Covid-19 restrictions ease on the property sales sector (May, now?), Bannow Mews is a proper delight, and quite the real surprise.

It’s fresh to market with Michael O’Donovan of Savills, who guides the distinctly individual 30-year-old home at €675,000.

It’s a detached three-storey and over-basement house, set at the exclusive-sounding Belgrave Avenue off Wellington Road in Cork’s St Luke’s district. This means that it’s bang in the middle of a spot where period homes from the Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian eras all rub along gently with one another, and which sit on the fringes of what’s now sometimes branded as the Victorian Quarter, primarily by businesses in the rapidly evolving MacCurtain Street nexus.

Bannow Mews is one of the later arrivals to Belgrave Avenue, which runs under Sidney Park to the north, and has Wellington Road to the south, and which is now home to clustered converted coachhouses, some with architectural aplomb, along with terraced homes.

There’s also a handful of very large period properties which, typically, show blank walls to the street/avenue, and reserve their real finery for their private, south-facing aspects.

It is thus too with Bannow Mews. Built around 1990, it was constructed in the former orchard of a neighbouring larger home, and has sold just once since then, to its current owners, in the 2000s.

It gives away very little of itself on the avenue, with its height and rendered walls just discerned past a high old retained red sandstone wall, with access via a white painted solid timber door if on foot, or via a black roller shutter door on its left which opens to a parking spot for one car.

The house itself occupies quite a modest footprint, and stretches upwards from a lower-ground/basement level which is home to an office, and rear utility and laundry/services room, with independent access. In fact, it has no internal access to the main house above it, and both of the lower levels have sit-out sun-trap spaces graced with screening green awnings, while the city views unfurl themselves all the more from the floors above.

The main entry level leads to a timber-floored hall with carpeted den/optional fourth bedroom to the right/rear, while the entire front of the property holds the kitchen/dining room, with contemporary white units. There’s also a utility room to the back off the kitchen, and guest WC off the hall, in a floorplan set up to maximise the main south aspect for views and light.

There’s access to a raised patio/deck with awning, projected out on /above the lower ground floor office, via sliding doors, with external steps then linking these lower tiers.

The first floor proper is home to a bedroom, bathroom and main living room with fireplace, with this reception room the full depth of the house, with a triple aspect, ie south towards the emerging docklands campus, north to the back and west for views up to the city along the Lee (pic, below).

Even better views reveal themselves, finally, on the top floor, which is home to two bedrooms, a bathroom with shower over a bath, and further shower room.

There are roof Veluxes to the back of the house, and a variation on them then on the front, where three Veluxes drop down to eaves level and then have windows directly under each for view-framing while sitting down.

The main bedroom (not en suite) is effectively laid out in two blocks, one for sitting/reading, the other holding the bed and each has that effective window-set layout. It’s likely these windows went in before Velux came up with a roof window combination that opens out as a balcony: might a new owner seek to upgrade to some such, subject to planning permission? If allowed, the views from such a lofty height would be even more embracing, for those not suffering from vertigo or fear of heights.

The sloping gardens far below are smashing, very mature, ringed by old red sandstone walls and hold climbing hydrangeas, beech trees, cherry blossom, and old apple trees now coming into blossom, a reminder of this property’s early guise as an orchard.

As an addition, the grounds include access via a path and pedestrian gate to Wellington Road itself, and this bonus opens up scope for occupants to have a residents’ parking permit which allows them to park down here, as well as up on Belgrave Avenue where there’s private, secure off-street parking for another vehicle.

The overall condition of the D1 BER-scored Bannow Mews is excellent, so whoever rocks up to buy it won’t have to spend anything extra above whatever eventual selling price it makes, at or about the €675,000 guide via Savills.

Buyer profile may be broad, and because of its layout, it’s a home that can as easily accommodate a couple trading down or trading up or in, or a family who’ll appreciate the city proximity, secure gardens and mix of schools on the doorstep.

Pricewise, the same sort of sum might buy a good period home in the St Luke’s vicinity, while the past year has seen the sales of up to 16 new-build terraced townhouses in the past year in the former grounds of the Arbutus Lodge, going at prices from €600,000 to €700,000. Savills agent Michael O’Donovan also sold Arbutus House itself last year, for €1.25 million, showing the return to favour of city living among the southern city’s well-heeled.

VERDICT: Quite the rare one-off, and a home where city centre living seems to make no compromise demands.