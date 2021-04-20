Property Focus: Clare demand as holiday homes are snapped up

Affordable holiday homes on the Clare coast have been selling like hot cakes to virtual viewers since the start of the year.

That’s according to a variety of local auctioneers who all report a chronic shortage of supply and say that three-bed holiday homes in popular seaside locations such as Kilkee, Lahinch, and Doonbeg are being snapped up in a matter of weeks.

“The demand is incredible — we are seeing multiple bidders and have had properties go sale agreed in just one-and-a-half to two weeks,” reveals Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon.

He says the high level of interest is pushing prices up and that in recent weeks two three-bed properties in Kilkee —4 Barrack Rd, with a guide of €185,000, and 14 C Moore Bay in Kilkee, guiding at €135,000 — went sale agreed well above their asking prices.

Noting that the biggest demand is for holiday homes costing under €275,000, he says a lot of those making purchases are cash buyers.

According to Mr McMahon the typical price range for three-bed holiday homes in Kilkee is between €150,000 and €200,000, while in Lahinch it goes from €200,000 to €275,000.

He estimates that since the start of March this year he’s seen 10 properties sale agreed with people who only viewed them virtually.

Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley has also seen a surge in demand for coastal properties — especially in Lahinch which, with its championship golf course, sandy beaches, and surfing, is attracting holiday-home buyers as well as returning expats.

While most interest is coming from Irish people, Mr O’Sullivan says the scenic seaside properties are also being sought out online by foreign buyers.

“In recent weeks we had two Americans bidding against each other for a Doonbeg property called Glascloune which had a guide of €399,950 but went sale agreed for €500,000.”

So far this year he’s sold or gone sale-agreed on around 20 coastal properties.

We’ve had an average of three to five bidders for each of them and they are taking just two or three weeks to sell.

According to Mr O’Sullivan, the high level of demand for coastal properties, combined with the chronic supply shortage, has caused prices to rise by 30% to 50% in the last year.

On Liscannor Rd, Lahinch, a four-bed house, The Hazard, with a guide of €675,000, sold for €850,000 in January— something of a record.

Mr O’Sullivan is hoping for equally high levels of interest in a four-bed house nearby on Liscannor Rd, which he recently listed with a guide of €775,000.

Costello Estate Agents, selling agents for The Hazard say they are also experiencing a high level of demand.

They are the agents for Cill Stuifín — a planned development of 25 semi-detached houses in Lahinch — which appears to be the only new housing available on the Clare coast.

“The interest has been phenomenal — we have just sold the first 13 houses off the plans without releasing them or putting them on the market,” says auctioneer David Costello.

He said the prices were between €290,000 and €300,000 and the majority of purchasers were first-time buyers.

The remaining 12, scheduled to be released later this year, are expected to go equally quickly.

Gleninagh Quay, Ballyvaughan €449,000

Few properties for sale on the Clare coast are as striking or as architecturally ingenious as Thalassa on the waterfront at Gleninagh Quay in Ballyvaughan.

Although it appears to be two separate buildings — a timber clad modern one and a traditional style stone cottage — this is actually one large property connected by an internal stairway.

“It’s an entirely unique waterfront property which has modern light filled accommodation on three levels and panoramic views,’’ says Brian MacMahon of DNG MacMcMahon auctioneers, quoting a guide of €449,000 for the 2,230 sq ft three bed house which has a sauna, several outbuildings and a boat house.

“We’ve already had a bid of the full asking price from a buyer in the US and have a list of over 20 people who are waiting to see it,’’ he reveals.

VERDICT: Spectacular in its setting and its design.

Golf Links Rd Kilkee €395,000

Kilkee holiday property market, No 14 Georges Head on Golf Links Rd offers sea views and spacious accommodation for a guide €395,000.

Part of a development of 21 detached four-bed houses built in 2000, it’s a 1,450 sq ft property with a balcony overlooking the town’s horseshoe-shaped bay.

“It’s in a quiet, scenic, sought-after part of town beside the golf course and is just a short stroll from the beach and the town,’’ says auctioneer Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGeralad McMahon.

He noted that properties in Georges Head are quite rare to the market. The last sale shown on the Property Price Register was of No 9 which went for €375,000 in April 2019.

VERDICT: A well-located holiday home with spacious accommodation and scenic views, it’s already attracting a lot of attention.

Carrowmore, Doonbeg €325,000

Midi at Carrowmore near Doonbeg had secured a bid of its €325,000 asking price from a US buyer.

Selling agents Brian McMahon & Daughters say since then, the four-bed detached dormer bungalow has been attracting interest from returning expats, Dublin buyers, and holiday home hunters from Ennis and south Clare.

The key attraction for the well-maintained 1995 build is its location. “The house is just a stone’s throw from the beach and has stunning views of the Atlantic. It’s perfect for a holiday hideaway,” says Mr McMahon. Set on a two-acre site, Midi is located within a few kilometres from Trump International Golf course and is just a 10-minute drive from Doonbeg village.

VERDICT: Expected to sell quickly.

Liscannor Rd, Lahinch €775,000

Liscannor Rd with views of golf courses at both sides is attracting enquiries from Europe as well as Dubai and Singapore.

“The international interest is mainly coming from Irish people living overseas,” reveals Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley, who is seeking offers of €775,000.

“It overlooks the Lahinch Golf Links at the front and the Castle Golf Course at the rear,” he says, explaining that Liscannor Rd is the most residentially sought after area in Lahinch.

Evidence of its popularity can be seen from the sale of The Hazard, a nearby house with a guide of €675,000, which closed for €850,000 in January.

VERDICT: A look at the Property Price Register shows that Liscannor Rd properties are rare to the market and always sell well.