Property Focus: Clare demand as holiday homes are snapped up

Few properties for sale on the Clare coast are as striking or as architecturally ingenious as Thalassa on the waterfront at Gleninagh Quay in Ballyvaughan.
Although it appears to be two separate buildings — a timber clad modern one and a traditional style stone cottage — this is actually one large property connected by an internal stairway.
“It’s an entirely unique waterfront property which has modern light filled accommodation on three levels and panoramic views,’’ says Brian MacMahon of DNG MacMcMahon auctioneers, quoting a guide of €449,000 for the 2,230 sq ft three bed house which has a sauna, several outbuildings and a boat house.
“We’ve already had a bid of the full asking price from a buyer in the US and have a list of over 20 people who are waiting to see it,’’ he reveals.
Spectacular in its setting and its design.
Part of a development of 21 detached four-bed houses built in 2000, it’s a 1,450 sq ft property with a balcony overlooking the town’s horseshoe-shaped bay.
Selling agents Brian McMahon & Daughters say since then, the four-bed detached dormer bungalow has been attracting interest from returning expats, Dublin buyers, and holiday home hunters from Ennis and south Clare.
“The international interest is mainly coming from Irish people living overseas,” reveals Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley, who is seeking offers of €775,000.