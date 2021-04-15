My plaice or yours? Catch of the day at €195k fisherman's cottage

AT just under the €200k price mark, this small pad could prove a perfect catch for some seaside or harbour homeseeker: and, hey, it’s even got a link to the water, as it was at one stage a fisherman’s modest cottage.

Set at Strawhall, between Monkstown and Raffeen in Cork Harbour, it’s part of a cluster of homes off the road which are within a stone’s skim of the water.

And, while it doesn’t quite have a water view to dive for, it has glimpses at least of the tidal estuary and wildfowl sanctuary at Raffeen Creek from its mature garden.

Garden has room to play with

The former fisherman’s cottage has a net floor area of about 750 sq ft, and is priced at €195,000 by its selling agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald, who say it’s a perfect starter home, a good fit for those seeking something with a bit of extra character, and especially for anyone on a tight enough budget.

Strawhall Monkstown

Old style in appearance, but good enough to move into and with an arty feel, it has a bright porch to the front, big enough to sit out in, plus hall, and two ground-floor bedrooms, small doubles, as well as attic room with further scope, up steep stairs and with a Velux — handy perhaps for an older child, or for occasional guests, or even for home office use.

Quirky attic room

Down below then also is a double-aspect kitchen/dining room with tiled floor and overhead roof light, and a wood-floored living room with a tiled fireplace.

Sherry FitzGerald say it’s bright and airy, with harbour glimpses, and the grounds of the two-bed property add an extra dimension, as well as those glimpses of the harbour.

VERDICT: Strawhall has a variety of homes of all sizes and prices, showing on the Price Register from €177,000 to €685,000 with Raffeen easily reached from Monkstown, Rochestown, and Carrigaline/Ringaskiddy.

Raffeen, Monkstown, Cork Harbour

€195,000

Size: 700 sq ft (753 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

BER: Pending