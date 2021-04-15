My plaice or yours? Catch of the day at €195k fisherman's cottage

|
Raffeen, Monkstown, Cork Harbour
|
€195,000
|
Size
|
70 sq m (750 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
AT just under the €200k price mark, this small pad could prove a perfect catch for some seaside or harbour homeseeker: and, hey, it’s even got a link to the water, as it was at one stage a fisherman’s modest cottage.
Set at Strawhall, between Monkstown and Raffeen in Cork Harbour, it’s part of a cluster of homes off the road which are within a stone’s skim of the water.
And, while it doesn’t quite have a water view to dive for, it has glimpses at least of the tidal estuary and wildfowl sanctuary at Raffeen Creek from its mature garden.
The former fisherman’s cottage has a net floor area of about 750 sq ft, and is priced at €195,000 by its selling agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald, who say it’s a perfect starter home, a good fit for those seeking something with a bit of extra character, and especially for anyone on a tight enough budget.
Old style in appearance, but good enough to move into and with an arty feel, it has a bright porch to the front, big enough to sit out in, plus hall, and two ground-floor bedrooms, small doubles, as well as attic room with further scope, up steep stairs and with a Velux — handy perhaps for an older child, or for occasional guests, or even for home office use.
Down below then also is a double-aspect kitchen/dining room with tiled floor and overhead roof light, and a wood-floored living room with a tiled fireplace.
Sherry FitzGerald say it’s bright and airy, with harbour glimpses, and the grounds of the two-bed property add an extra dimension, as well as those glimpses of the harbour.
VERDICT: Strawhall has a variety of homes of all sizes and prices, showing on the Price Register from €177,000 to €685,000 with Raffeen easily reached from Monkstown, Rochestown, and Carrigaline/Ringaskiddy.
Raffeen, Monkstown, Cork Harbour
€195,000
Size: 700 sq ft (753 sq ft)
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
BER: Pending