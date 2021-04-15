A jacuzzi and a sunroom - good going for a first time buyer's home in Ladysbridge 

HAVING sold No 36 Dealg Bán for €263,000 last October, Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties is back with a slightly bigger offering at a slightly higher price.

This time it’s No 42, which he’s guiding at €270,000, and the key difference between it and No 36 is a sunroom to the rear.

“At 1,300 sq ft, it’s a good size for a three-bed semi-d,” Mr Kennedy says. It’s also a home built to high specifications, with Jacuzzi bath and solar panels, and a very sound A3 energy rating.

Just seven years old, and in the ownership of the same family who are now returning to Poland, No 42 is both a family home and an ideal starter home, Mr Kennedy says.

“It’s a very secure and family-orientated development, and Ladysbridge has come on a lot, with all the essential amenities. Plus there’s a good national school,” the agent adds.

Whoever buys No 42 will acquire an extremely well-kept, contemporary property, with an open-plan kitchen/dining area, a front aspect living room, and that rear sunroom with lovely French doors onto a patio.

Downstairs has a WC and utility room. Overhead, the master bedroom is ensuite.

Dealg Bán is generating good interest, Mr Kennedy says, given its tiptop condition and proximity to beaches such as Garryvoe (a five-minute drive).

Midleton is 15 minutes away, and Castlemartyr Resort can be reached via a nearby scenic walkway.

VERDICT: Stylish starter home.