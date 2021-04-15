Going, going, gone.... out on her own, as experienced estate agent sets up offices on Cork's Horgans Quay

AN EMERGING new Cork city, mixed-city development district has been chosen as an office base by an experienced estate agent, setting up in business under her own name.
Very well-known auctioneer Patricia (Trish) Stokes opens her own offices this month in No 1 Horgans Quay, in the first completed office block of the €160 million which will also – on a slightly larger scale - accommodate serviced offices providers Spaces, and tech monolith Apple as it continues its growth trajectory in Cork where it has been since the 1980s.
Almost as long in the property business as Apple is in Cork is Ms Stokes, who has over 35 years experience in Cork’s residential property marketing, including working for two of the country’s largest national estate agencies, in a very wide remit concentrating on the residential sector, from sales and lettings of new and second-hand homes to land development, thru’ market research and the delivery of large-scale mixed-used schemes and will continue to specialise on all aspects of the residential property market.
Quoting as a motto “experience matters with new beginnings,” Patricia Stokes says her choice of Horgans Quay (being developed by BAM/Clarendon Properties next to Kent rail station and including the new Dean Hotel, café, offices and with apartments also due)is apt “given that the building is a mix of old and new just like this new venture.”
She cites continuing emphasis on “serving clients on a personal level and in a professional manner ensuring always to give the right advice in order that clients have the necessary information to make the best decision to suit their needs.”
Ms Stokes is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors (SCSI) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
Details: e-mail home@stokesauctioneers.ie; (086) 2482737