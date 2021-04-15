Going, going, gone.... out on her own, as experienced estate agent sets up offices on Cork's Horgans Quay

AN EMERGING new Cork city, mixed-city development district has been chosen as an office base by an experienced estate agent, setting up in business under her own name.

Very well-known auctioneer Patricia (Trish) Stokes opens her own offices this month in No 1 Horgans Quay, in the first completed office block of the €160 million which will also – on a slightly larger scale - accommodate serviced offices providers Spaces, and tech monolith Apple as it continues its growth trajectory in Cork where it has been since the 1980s.