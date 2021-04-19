Starter Homes: Renovated terrace is cul de sac cool

This attractively refurbished Edwardian terraced house at 18 Parkowen on Quaker Road is attracting quite a lot of attention.
“On the first day we advertised it we had 30 requests for viewings,’’ says John Barry of Frank V Murphy auctioneers who sold the three-bed property to its current owners seven years ago when it was run down and in need of TLC.
On the market with a guide of €235,000, it’s since been given a complete overhaul. According to Mr Barry, the high level of interest is due to its affordability and its condition as well its location — in a quiet residential cul de sac within walking distance of the city centre.
“It overlooks two green areas and is convenient to UCC, the city centre and local schools.’’
While upgrading the property with double glazing and a new front door, the owner exposed the redbrick frontage which had been painted over.
Modernising the kitchen and the bathroom and putting an insert stove in the living area, they also kept some original features, including the varnished floorboards in the bedrooms.
Accommodation includes a living-dining room running from front to rear as well as a modern kitchen and bathroom, which are located in a single-storey section at the rear. Upstairs there are three timber floored bedrooms.
The house has a small yard at the rear and a garden with decking, some lawn, and a shed at the front.
Situated in a small cul de sac development of distinctive looking bungalows built in the early 1990s, it’s a spacious four-bedroom detached property with a large mature garden with camellia trees that recently came into bloom.
Selling agents Jeremy Murphy auctioneers are expecting strong first-time buyer interest in the 1950s-built two-bed terraced bungalow in Ballyphehane. Extended in recent years, it has newly upgraded windows but its F BER rating needs attention.
Its €160,000 guide price could make No 8 Cherry Orchard at Bloomfield in Midleton very attractive to a young buyer in search of a first home.