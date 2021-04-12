Starter Homes: Douglas apartment with patio garden priced at €250,000 

Moneygourney, Douglas €250,000

Many of the decorative touches that turn a nondescript apartment into a colourful and interesting home can be seen at 60 Fort Hill in Moneygourney, Douglas.

The two-bed ground floor apartment has such a variety of prints, wall hangings, cushions, flower pots and unusual pieces of furniture that it’s very obviously owner occupied. Quirky items used for decoration include a wine storage unit with hanging wine glasses as well as a design created out of bottle tops on the side of the breakfast counter.

The tastefully decorated apartment has an attractively laid out patio garden.

Quoting a guide of €250,000, Kevin Barry of Barry auctioneers says that this is a tastefully decorated apartment with an attractively laid out patio garden.

There’s 710 sq ft of living space which includes a kitchen living area which has timber flooring and a bay window at the front and a kitchen with modern units at the rear. The apartment also has a small utility space, a bathroom and two bedrooms. Some thought and effort also went into decorating the patio garden which has a shed and a variety of tulip and plant-filled pots.

Mr Barry believes that first-time buyers will love the apartment but says they could face stiff competition from investors. “The fact it’s owner-occupied and has no rental restriction cap in place will make it attractive to investors,’’ he says, noting that the €400 per annum fee management fee is very reasonable and will appeal to both types of buyers. Built in 2006, it is three km from Douglas village.

VERDICT: Attractive, modern and affordable.

Skehard Rd, Cork €280,000

THE lean-to sunroom at the rear of 12 Castle Meadows on Skehard Road has been turned into a bright modern home office where anyone would enjoy working.

While decorating, the owners of this three-bed semi seem to have thought of everything and have put in a patio with a gazebo for outdoor dining – a feature which is probably at the top of everyone’s wish list this year. Seeking offers of €280,000, Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan Auctioneers says major effort has gone in to the décor and that the bright modern kitchen is particularly attractive.

“The property is in gorgeous condition and the location in a modern development close to Mahon Point Shopping Centre is ideal,’’ he says, revealing that 70 people are lined up to see it once viewings resume. At the front, the house, built in 2000, has an oak floored lounge with solid fuel stove and a blue and white colour scheme. To the rear there’s a well-equipped L shaped modern kitchen diner with double doors opening to a sunroom, which possibly used to be a relaxation area but is now a workspace.

The property has a guest WC downstairs and on the first floor, a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one with an en-suite.

Outside there’s a paved driveway as well as a lawned back garden with a stone patio, which is very well equipped for outdoor dining.

Situated within a 10 minute walk of Mahon Point shops, the property offers easy access to the Link Road and is around four kilometres from the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

VERDICT: A highly attractive starter home.

Carrignafoy, Cobh €225,000

AFFORDABLE for a first time buyer, No 29 O’Neill’s Place, Carrignafoy in Cobh is a three-bed mid-terrace with a guide of €225,000.

Dating from the 1960s, it’s well maintained but in need of modernisation. Auctioneer Johanna Murphy says it has already has been fitted with new gas heating, double glazing and insulation. Accommodation includes a sitting room, a dining room and a galley kitchen as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Sweet house with good potential.

The Lough, Cork €305,000

THE difference between 5A Boston Park in the Lough and the bungalows around it is that it’s newer and more modern.

Situated in a mature cul de sac, possibly dating from the 1950s’s, this three-bed semi-detached bungalow was built in 2000.

Quoting a guide of €305,000, Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon says it was further upgraded five years ago and is very well presented.

There’s 904 sq ft of living space, including a living room, a kitchen diner, a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en-suite. It also has a garden with an outbuilding.

VERDICT: Buyers will be virtually queuing to views