House of the Week: Grange four-bed for €435,000

IF No 3 Kingslea looks a little different to the dozen or so other homes in this quiet cul-de-sac, there’s good reason: it was rebuilt just over two decades ago following a fire.

The owner used the rebuild as an opportunity to bring in an architect to redesign her home and to hugely improve the insulation.

Glenn O’Connor, selling agent with DNG Creedon, says a B3 energy rating is extremely good going in an estate built in the 1980s, albeit No 3, aka Journey’s End, is much younger, having risen from the ashes, so to speak, in 1998.

It re-emerged as a brick build, leaving behind its original timber frame, and as a house that made sensible use of glazing, with Veluxes placed in optimal locations, and doors installed instead of windows in some rooms, giving access to decking out front and a patio to the rear.

An attic conversion created two separate novelty areas upstairs: a mezzanine overlooking the hallway — home to a full-size pool table and bar counter — and a second space with guest WC and ample room for working from home.

Mr O’Connor describes No 3, which he is guiding at €435,000, as a “hang-your-hat” home.

“It’s one of those houses that, once the bidding starts, it will fly,” he says, and with buyers queuing virtually to view — more than 20 parties within three days of it coming to market — Mr O’Connor seems justified in expecting a quick sale.

At the Douglas Village end of Grange Road, No 3, a 2,000+ sq ft detached bungalow, has been expertly maintained.

Just inside the front door is a gorgeously spacious living room with solid wood floor, and a stove built into brickwork, with feature alcoves for log storage. Double doors lead to south-facing decking to the front where views look out towards the countryside.

On the other side of the hallway is the kitchen/dining room where a large Velux lets in added light. The dining area has a door to the front garden.

A utility room has access to the rear garden and to the attic conversion, where three Veluxes let in lots of light. There’s plenty of scope at this level for a home office/teen den/playroom.

There’s also scope downstairs: the current owners have adapted the fourth bedroom into an extra sitting room. A door leads from this room to the beautifully-manicured rear garden, and the master bedroom also has a door to the rear. Three bedrooms, all doubles, have ensuites.

The back garden, a mix of patio and lawn, is extremely private and a pretty garden shed reflects the brick used in the main house. The owners, who love the outdoors, also installed a built-in BBQ. In fact, their love of life outdoors has prompted them to sell. With a son in Thailand running a successful bar and restaurant business (Fr Ted’s), the owner says she and her husband have decided to relocate for good — so, in hindsight, No 3 was not quite Journey’s End.

“We love it out there. We have lots of friends there and a great social life,” she says. Lockdown has changed our perspective and Thailand doesn’t seem to be as touched [by the pandemic] as we are here.”

No 3 has been a terrific home, she says, adding that the area is well served by schools and retail and several bus routes, as well as being a short walk to Douglas village.

And, while she will be sorry to leave, she is looking forward to sunnier days and a cheaper cost of living abroad.

“Once we’ve had our jabs and the house is sold, we are gone,” she says.

DNG’s Mr O’Connell expects No 3 to appeal both to families looking to trade up, or older couples looking for a maintenance-free downsizer.

“It’s a niche estate and all of the homes are owner-occupied. There’s already massive interest,” he says.

There aren’t many mentions of Kingslea on the Property Price Register, other than in 2019, when No 6 sold for €315,000. When people buy, it seems they buy for life.

VERDICT: Journey’s End for the next owner?