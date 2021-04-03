La Dolce Vita on the Cork docklands’ doorstep

PEOPLE returning to their home countries and communities isn’t just an Irish diaspora thing – it’s two-way traffic.

Just as many, many Irish are making the migration move back to our shores, either due to Covid-19 reasons or simple lifestyle and life-chapter options, so too many of those who’d come to live and work in Ireland are heading off in the opposite direction, for similar reasons.

That movement is exemplified by the vendors of No 2 Magnolia Place: they’re an Italian couple who’ve been living and working in Cork for years, and who’ve started a family here too.

But, the lure of native Italian shores and the presence of a new generation seems to have rekindled a desire to go back to their own families, hence the sale of No 2 after they’ve done any amount of improving work to it.

The two-way street relocation move, in full spate for the past year at home and abroad, is represented here on the one-way hill, Mahony’s Avenue, which connects Cork city’s St Luke’s Cross area with Lower Glanmire Road, via Grattan Hill.

This pristine mid-terrace home’s just 150 metres down the hill from the former C of I church at St Luke’s Cross. Travel 25 metres the other direction, and you’re right by Kent rail station, and the rapidly unfolding Horgan’s Quay/HQ development to include apartments, retail, the completed Dean Hotdl and offices, with none other than tech monolith Apple as the prize office tenant at HQ, close to the just-completed Penrose Dock office scheme.

That rapid renewal on the north quays and east of Mac Curtain Street is what will drive much of the interest in the arrival of No 2 Magnolia Avenue on the open market, feels selling agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills.

He’s completely charmed by the 110 sq m (1,080 sq ft) three-bed home as it’s now presented, after a full and tasty upgrade, and guides at €295,000, accepting it could go higher in bids once people get to actually physically view it.

“I love it and told the vendors straight away ‘I need to sell this house,’” Mr Sweeney reveals and his enthusiasm clearly worked, with the sale instruction turning to a listing on the market just this week.

His clients bought here on Mahony’s Avenue in 2016, with the Price Registers showing it selling then for €169,000, needing work.

They rewired, replumbed, replaced windows, did the floors and upgraded throughout; they fitted a new kitchen as well as a striking tiled fireplace, did a very good bathroom fit-out, and then redecorated and furnished, filling the walls with art.

“It actually feels a bit Italian too,” continues its selling agent, who adds that the “sun-trap” back patio/yard faces west, and so gets sun from the middle to the end of the day, for just another touch of La Dolce Vita.

Painted a pale blue on the outside, much like its larger neighbouring No 1 of the left (also done up and which sold for €120,000 in 2016, and for €270,000 after its overhaul in 2018) No 2 Magnolia Terrace is a walk-in property of nearly 1,200 sq ft, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, plus updated kitchen, guest WC, and utility/store.

Handily, it has high-speed broadband, along with gas central heating and double glazing, but its age militates against it somewhat as it only gets a E1 BER.

Savills’ Lawrence Sweeney says it’s beautifully decorated and stylish and is set near hosts of amenities in the St Luke’s Cross catchment.

The city centre is also to hand, within an easy walk or cycle (there’s on-street parking on the avenue, with residents’ permit). As the city’s docklands renewal is rapidly expanding in its direction, and the expected buyer/viewer profile include first-time buyers, relocaters, and those working in tech and the likes of Apple.

“It’s going to appeal as well to those who want an urban or city-based lifestyle. I’ve had a lot of sales to this category of home hunters in St Luke’s and also over the river around Victoria Road and Albert Road, but there’s very little done to as attractive as standard as this,” says Mr Sweeney. “This fantastic home represents the best opportunity for a first-time buyer, those wishing to trade down and move into one of the best city center locations in Cork.”

VERDICT: Bella, bella, bella.