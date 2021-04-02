Last waltz for Kerry dance hall? Or is there a new twist for Tuosist?

NOT everyone was enamoured when Francie and Joe O’Shea decided to apply for a dance licence to run a dance hall on the shores of Cloonee Lake.

It was the 1940s, and dance halls were largely regarded as “a menace to morality” by some high profile clergymen, who could oppose the granting of such licences in court.

Fortunately for the bachelor O’Shea brothers, God was on their side, and the dance hall went ahead in Tuosist, becoming very well known, and appreciated for its maple sprung floor.

"There would have been huge emigration to the US and the UK from here at the time and the dance hall was a big meeting place when they returned in the summer," says current owner Mary O'Shea.

Dance Hall in Tuosist

And while the maple sprung floor has stood the test of time, the dance hall stopped trading after one of the brothers passed away in the 1970s.

It’s still standing though, along with the tea room the brothers built in the 1950s, so parched dancers could enjoy tea and biscuits. Any drinking was done prior to the dance in the Lake House across the road, a country pub, also owned and run by the O’Shea family.

Lake House Hotel

While these tales are of bygone days, the potential of the dance hall and tea room continued to be recognised over the years, albeit their raison d’etre changed. Directly across the road, the Lake House also flourished, having begun life as a family home and business, selling meal and flour to local farmers, before being extended in 1922 into a small hotel.

Ms O’Shea, a fourth-generation member of the family, took over the business 20 years ago from her mother, Mai Healy-Shine, of Kilgarvan, who herself grew up in a pub and has ties to the Healy-Raes. Now, however Mary is bowing out, as both she and her husband have other work commitments and don’t have a family to whom they could pass on the pub.

“We needed to make a decision and it wasn’t an easy one to come to on my part,” she said. "We’ve been a long time in the hospitality industry, but we have other commitments."

As a result of her decision, there now exists the opportunity for some enterprising/entrepreneurial spirit to buy into one of the most idyllic corners of Ireland, located on the Wild Atlantic Way, along the Ring of Beara, and nestled between the Caha Mountains, Cloonee Lake, and Kenmare Bay.

The business could take many formats including continuing to run the tea room (264 sq ft), which is currently used for refreshments by anglers during fishing competitions on Cloonee Lake.

Tea room

Ms O’Shea says they’ve built up a strong relationship with various angling clubs, such as Macroom Anglers, who, back in the day, stopped in Kilgarvan at her mother’s family pub on their way to Tuosist, while her two uncles ran a part-time boat hire business for fly fishing on Cloonee Lake, popular with anglers and with guests of The Great Southern and Parknasilla hotels.

There is currently a lease in place for fly fishing on Cloonee Lake, renewable annually, with an option for the buyer of the dance hall and tea room to purchase six boats.

Pier at Cloonee Lake

The dance hall (1,390 sq ft) could easily become an artists’ gallery, says selling agent Elaine Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly.

Up until about a year ago, it was used by the local community to run fundraising dances once a month, with funds used to finance a defibrillator training course and the purchase of a defibrillator, located at the Lake House pub.

Ms Daly says she’s seeing great interest in the tea room and dance hall in recent days, after a long, largely Covid-induced, lull.

“The ideas people are coming up with are phenomenal, from fishing-related, to an open-water swim school, to a gallery. And all of the enquiries are coming from Irish people,” she says.

Interested buyers have a number of options to consider. The dance hall and tea room, on 0.19 hectares, can be bought as a lot, separate from the Lake House Hotel.

Ms Daly is guiding this lot at €150,000.

The 4,162 sq ft Lake House itself, on 0.23 hectares, BER C2 — renowned locally for its traditional Irish music sessions — can be bought separately, guide price is €250,000, and for this you will get a year-round traditional bar, with a seven-day licence and off-licence with seating for 40 people in the bar, five guest rooms, a dining room suitable for functions, and two lounge areas.

Lake House Bar & Restaurant

Ms Daly says the area over the bar is currently used for storage, but there is scope to create further guest rooms or living quarters.

Or a buyer may opt for the entire package — dance hall (with nearby outdoor picnic area), tea room, and Lake House (with a large garden and extensive parking out back) for €400,000.

Ms O’Shea says the area, 15km west of Kenmare, always popular during holiday season, has begun to attract people keen on long-term rentals since the pandemic bedded in.

She’s also seen a pick-up in interest in the dance hall/tea room/Lake House.

“Now that we are getting into the [holiday] season, interest is picking up,” she said.

VERDICT: Not likely to be the last waltz for these niche investment properties in a truly majestic setting.