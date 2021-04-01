A Ballincollig home for €435,00 that ticks many boxes

THE vendors of 24 Millers Court have already made their move out, having made the lifestyle jump to a Cork coastal town, but they appear to have been reluctant to let their upgrade home of the past good number of years to go to the open market.

“It’s like holding onto the youngest child and not letting them fly the nest. I had to tell them to let it go, and assured them that it will fly,” says appointed selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald.

She guides this above-spec four-bed semi-d in Millers Court, Old Quarter in Ballincollig at €435,000, and underpins her sales confidence due to several reasons — all of them box-tickers for home hunters west of the city.

It’s in a section of O’Flynn Group’s 2000s-developed Millers Court, where not too many re-sales come along; it’s west-facing to the back and faces a green to the front.

Its gardens have been designed by the late, award-winning landscape designer and plantsman Brian Cross, whose work spanned decades across the greater Cork region, and it has had internal upgrades, insulation improvements and a floored attic, and is ready to move into.

And, the clincher?

It’s got to be the block-built garden studio in the landscaped rear garden, with pitched roof, and clear scope for ‘final fit-out’ for detached, home office work, with a short commute, along a curving garden path and entered by a pergola.

The Price Register shows 95 sales in Millers Court since 2010, with a top price of €550,000 paid for a detached last year, and Ms Healy launched No 106, a 180 sq m/1,920 sq ft five-bed detached two months ago at €640,000 to a positive reception (it's a cracker, too, though).

She also sold a similar semi-d to the 126 sq m No 24 off-market recently for €420,000, so feels No 24 will make its asking price... and then some?

A standard-sized Millers Court semi of its type, its individual differences amount to a slightly larger kitchen area than standard, with white gloss units and final finishes which include high-end Jura limestone flooring in the kitchen, hallway, and utility (it’s a stone noted for its creamy grain and fossils) and mahogany hardwood floor, gleaming in the adjacent double-aspect family/dining area with door access to a sunny back patio.

The front reception, meanwhile, is carpeted, has coved ceilings and the fireplace is another quality.

Auctioneer Norma Healy says an already excellent original build quality has been “enhanced by the current owners who have really gone the extra mile, both internally and externally. There’s a host of additional features making this an incredibly appealing home, from both a practical and aesthetic standpoint.”

Balancing the ground floor’s daytime spaces are four first-floor bedrooms, one en suite, and family bathroom with a Jacuzzi/jetted bath.

No 24 has gas heating and a good BER is expected after attic insulation was added to, and wall insulation was also ramped by the owners.

Both front and back gardens are attractively landscaped with maturing trees and shrubs, yet are low-maintenance as instead of lawn there’s planting, a water feature, gravel section and sandstone paving and paths, with curved path ending in that garden studio, which has been set up for water, power and drainage: just bring a desk and chair?

VERDICT: All the boxes ticked, and if you want a grassy lawn. well there's the green in front, which someone else cuts for the residents.