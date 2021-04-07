Covid puts the focus on air quality in our homes

Dear Kieran, I am building a new house next autumn and I have been told that I will probably need a ventilation system. To be honest I have no idea what is available or what I should choose. Can you please give me some idea of what you would advise here?
Many thanks Mags, Macroom
Dear Mags, Many thanks for your question and what a great topic to discuss! Given that we are still (unfortunately) in the middle of a pandemic one thing we are all becoming much more conscious of is the quality of the air that we breathe. Whether it is opting for country air instead of city air, outdoor air instead of indoor air or longing for better ventilated indoor areas, it’s all up for discussion now.