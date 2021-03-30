Cork ex-pats are seeking homes in the city's affluent hillside

A fine example of the type of elegant Georgian houses built by the merchant classes in the 1800s, Lee View on Montenotte Road is a spacious three-storey property with panoramic views of the city and its river.
Quoting a guide of €650,000, Lawrence Sweeny of Savills says this beautifully renovated four-bed semi-detached house is the type of period home that’s now in very short supply.
Attractions include high ceilings and period features, almost 1800 sq ft of living space, a long sloping south facing back garden, Lee views and a sought after location around 1.5 km from the city centre.
Mr Sweeny says Lee View is attracting interest from some of the returning ex-pats who have been checking out some of the city’s most expensive properties in recent times.
: Period grandeur, a hillside location and river views make this a very desirable home.
In addition to having some large period houses, St Luke's also has several terraces of smaller period properties that were originally built for the soldiers stationed at Collins Barracks.
No 1 Military Road – located quite close to the entrance of the barracks, is such a property. A four-bed mid-terrace house property dating from the early 1900s, it is believed that at some point in its history that it was part of a hotel.
Setting a guide of €210,000, Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says it’s in need of modernization but is spacious – with close to 1,200 sq ft of living space and is affordable for either an investor or a first-time buyer.
Located a little over a kilometre from St Patrick’s Bridge, it’s less than a ten-minute walk from St Luke’s Cross.
: Needs work but is affordable and has good space
It’s not just the period properties in Montenotte that have elevated views – this 1990s built two-bed apartment at 4 Woodhill, Lovers Walk has a balcony which provides a perfect vantage point for looking out on the river.
Situated in a gated development of 12 apartments with communal gardens, it has a guide price of €255,000. This, says Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers, is a well cared for owner-occupied home offering privacy, convenience and views.
There’s 818 sq m of space including a kitchen diner, a living room, a utility area, two bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. At the rear is a balcony where the owner can sit and watch the rowers go by.
Located almost directly across river from Pairc Ui Chaoimh, it’s around 2.5 km from the city centre
: Attractive and a little unusual – almost more bungalow than apartment
Although Montenotte does have quite a high number of period properties, it also has houses, like this three -bed detached one at No 2 Woodlands, which will suit buyers looking for more modern, high spec options.
Guiding at €695,000 it’s part of a development built by McInerney Construction in the late 1990s and has almost 2,500 sq ft of living space. “Finished to a very high standard, it’s in pristine decorative order and has a superb bespoke fitted kitchen,” says Suzanne Tyrell of Cohalan Downing auctioneers.
“It would make an excellent purchase for a trade up buyer looking for a property in close proximity to the city centre,’’ says Ms Tyrrell noting that it's just 2.2 km from McCurtain Street and offers easy access to schools on Patrick’s Hill.
Modern, well finished and well located