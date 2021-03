South County Dublin is where you might expect to find a Georgian villa like Richmond House — but not at the price of this one.

There aren’t many if any, 3,000 sq ft homes in the capital, on 0.4 of an acre, in mint condition and within minutes of the city, with an AMV of €580,000.

Blessed then is the buyer of Richmond House, Knocknahorgan, Glanmire, if he or she manages to bag it for anything close to the asking price in The Real Capital. A decade ago, it sold for €372,500, according to the Property Price Register, but it’s had a substantial revamp since then.

A period-style largely single-storey property that defies the notion of a bungalow, it dates back to the 1840s. The current owner believes it was the main farmhouse on acres of agricultural land which was sold off in plots over time so that what you have now is a series of unabashedly impressive one-off homes along a manicured enclave with Richmond House towards the rear of the cul de sac.

Richmond House, Glanmire

Selling agent Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says it’s “Glanmire’s premier address”.

The current owner has lived at Richmond House for a decade, and shares a little of its history. The 1911 Census indicates it was once home to the Protestant Peard family, she says, one of whom, Francis Peard, was one of the first Protestants involved with the GAA.

The vendor also has a letter which was sent to Richmond House’s previous owners by relatives of the Peards. In it, they outline how one of their ancestors had “cherished memories” of wonderful summers at the property, where he developed a love of flora and fauna, inspiring him to go on to a career in horticulture.

It is a very pretty and very private setting, and even though a car will take you to Cork City centre in minutes (or a short stroll will take you to Hazelwood, with shops/doctor/library/chemist/coffee dock/takeaway), Richmond is essentially leafy countryside.

Richmond House is set on a mature, landscaped site, with most of the lawn to the rear of the property, where the view from a split-level garden is across open fields towards Glounthaune.

The front of the house has raised beds, planted in a manner that “really show the changing seasons,” the owner says. And there’s plenty of room for gardening tools in a huge outdoor shed to the side of the property.

A lovely seating area in one sunny nook of the garden, next to French doors from the dining room, is just about the perfect spot for breakfast, the owner says — or, in the evening, for enjoying starry nights — while a curved, columned porch to the west-facing front of the house is her favourite place for a coffee from 5pm.

In fact, whoever buys will be spoilt for choice for choosing their preferred spot, as there’s also an enclosed Astroturf courtyard, accessed via another set of French doors off the opposite end of the dining room, where the sun “pours in” in the evening.

This courtyard, which has raised beds (the owner is a big fan of gardening) is bounded on one side by a separate outbuilding that has been used as a workshop.

The beauty of this building, as the owner points out, is that it can be accessed separately from the main house, and could be adapted into a home office or perhaps a practice clinic. Or it could continue as a workshop or artist’s studio, or become the ultimate teen den.

That’s not to say there aren’t options in the main house for a home office and a teen den. One of the four bedrooms has already been turned into a fine downstairs office. And the only upstairs bedroom, accessed via stairs off the rear hallway, provides just the kind of privacy most teens long for. It’s even got its own spacious, well-lit landing (thanks to a Velux) with tonnes of room for hanging out.

Back downstairs, there’s a huge marble-floored bathroom at the end of the rear hall and another as en suite to the main bedroom.

The main bedroom with its walk-in wardrobe and large bathroom, is like a suite in itself, easy to close off from the rest of the house. The bedroom is dual-aspect, with countryside views, and flooded with natural light.

Out front is a large, elegant entrance hall with a formal, dual-aspect reception room on one side, with feature marble fireplace and open fire and a 3m high ceiling — while, down a longer hallway on the other side, through a gorgeous wrought-iron gate, is another reception room or family room which gets plenty of evening sun.

This family room, which has an open fireplace, is just down the hallway from a Laura Ashley-decorated guest bedroom.

On the other side of the hallway, beyond the stairs, is a fabulous, big, bright kitchen, renovated six or seven years ago by the current owners.

The renovations included installing several veluxes in both the kitchen and adjoining open-plan dining room, as well as two sets of French doors, new kitchen units, and a Silestone worktop which the owner says is “just perfect for baking”, along with the four-oven Aga.

“It’s my favourite room and we had some lovely family get-togethers here,” she says.

It’s time to downsize now, however, as family have moved on, and the owner is relocating.

Richmond House was, she says, “a very happy home, and it’s just waiting for its next family to walk through the door”.

VERDICT: A home of attractive, harmonious proportions in a golden location.