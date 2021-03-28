House of the Week: Maryborough Hill has a lot to offer

|
Maryborough Hill, Cork
|
€595,000
|
Size
|
187 sq m (2014 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
There's a bit of sideways migration going on between 3-bed semis in Mount Oval and 4-bed detacheds in Broadale as families who find themselves squeezed by home office requirements look to move to roomier premises.
The update to No 12 created the best room in the house - a 9.3 x 3.6 m kitchen/breakfast/living area with extensive glazing overlooking the rear garden, guaranteeing a flood of natural light.
“The family that are selling have lived there from day one since the houses were built about 27 years ago, and originally the kitchen/living/dining areas were in separate rooms. But about five years ago, they opened the whole thing up and put in a very big, practical room, ideal for family living,” Mr Guerin says.