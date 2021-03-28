House of the Week: Maryborough Hill has a lot to offer

There's a bit of sideways migration going on between 3-bed semis in Mount Oval and 4-bed detacheds in Broadale as families who find themselves squeezed by home office requirements look to move to roomier premises.

Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy and Co Ltd says it’s “very much the case at the moment” that families in three-bed semis in Mount Oval and the like, are seeking more space, particularly where young children are involved and both parents are working from home.

“It’s a very definite pattern, right across the board. Covid has fast-forwarded that scenario. Younger couples want the home office and maybe the gym. They need more living accommodation. Trying to work off a small laptop in a bedroom isn’t do-able for everyone,” Mr Guerin says.

He’s expecting good interest - and in fact, he’s already seeing it - in relation to 12 The Lawn, Broadale, Maryborough Hill, a 2,014 sq ft 4-bed detached home which he brings to market in excellent condition, with an AMV of €595,000, and already with an offer of €580,000.

The omens are good in Broadale for vendors - just recently, Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing sold 5 The Heights, Broadale for €695,000, and, unsurprisingly, describes himself as “very happy with the price”. It was a larger house than No 12, (by about 150 sq ft) and was also on a slightly larger site. What both homes have in common - other than featuring in these pages - is the condition they are in - both are beautifully maintained walk-ins and both have been updated in the circa quarter-century since they were built.

The update to No 12 created the best room in the house - a 9.3 x 3.6 m kitchen/breakfast/living area with extensive glazing overlooking the rear garden, guaranteeing a flood of natural light.

“The family that are selling have lived there from day one since the houses were built about 27 years ago, and originally the kitchen/living/dining areas were in separate rooms. But about five years ago, they opened the whole thing up and put in a very big, practical room, ideal for family living,” Mr Guerin says.

“There’s lots of glass to the eastern side (new windows were installed also), so there is plenty of light, particularly in the morning,” he adds.

Sliding doors lead from this space to a patio with a granite finish, perfect for morning coffee coming into the summer months.

Stone steps lead from this patio to a second sunny nook, also paved, creating the perfect space for a BBQ. The remainder of the garden is laid to lawn, over two tiers, with some mature planting, and it’s enclosed on all sides.

Out front, there’s an additional lawn and plenty of driveway parking.

Mr Guerin says No 12, which has an east-west aspect and is on a large corner site, facing west from the front, has “lovely elevated views over the River Lee valley”.

Back inside, there’s a fine, bright entrance hall, thanks to glazing between the kitchen area and the hall. To the right of the entrance hall are two generous rooms - a family room to the rear of the property, off the big living area, as well as a sitting room to the front.

Given the abundance of living space, the family room could work well as a home office. So could one of the four bedrooms, one of which is downstairs. There’s also a utility, sitting snugly between the main living space and the family room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is ensuite while the remaining two bedrooms share the family bathroom.

Mr Guerin says Broadale is in a terrific location, close to Douglas village, Douglas Golf Club and Garryduff Sports Complex, as well as just uphill from slip road access to the South Link road network.

No 12 is in a quiet cul-de-sac, overlooking a large green. The only reason it’s for sale, he says, is because its owners, whose kids have now grown, are downsizing.

Mr Guerin expects it to reach the €595,000 asking price and says it could “conceivably go beyond that”.

VERDICT: Bidding should be lively given the current demand for trade-ups.