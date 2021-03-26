Vintage quirks and a garden paradise: Terrific first time buy in Silversprings

IT’S difficult to decide which is prettier about this house — the fabulously imaginative rear, or the deliciously quirky interior.

No 25 Ashmount Court, in Silversprings, Tivoli, may look pretty bog-standard externally, but inside is quite a surprise.

25 Ashmount

With a nose for recycling vintage items and the confidence to introduce her own design features, the vendor has made a terrific job of this cosy (just under 1,000 sq ft) suburban home.

She’s also had the wisdom to bring in someone who knew what they were doing when it came to landscaping, and the upshot is a really lovely private rear garden with some gorgeous planting, brightly-coloured fencing, a patio just outside French doors, and a separate secret seating nook at the bottom of the garden, which is in no way overlooked, and which catches the evening sun.

Unsurprisingly, selling agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy has been busy lining up virtual viewings all week. He’s guiding at €260,000.

“There’s loads of interest,” he says “and, given the quality of the finish, we expect it will be snapped up.” There are many eye-catching features scattered throughout this property, from the warm redbrick kitchen wall which the owner installed, to the reclaimed vintage radiator on that same brick wall, to the vintage showerhead in the upstairs bathroom, reclaimed from a building in London, to the cream wainscotting in that same bathroom and a lovely mosaic tile floor.

A curved wall between the kitchen and the living room was an original design feature, built to accommodate the fireplace.

Mr O’Donnell says the new owner will “have the best of both worlds” as the downstairs living accommodation creates the sense of separate rooms when in fact it’s quite open-plan.

The terraced three-bed home was built in 2005 and has two double bedrooms and one single. Mr O’Donnell said the owner, who is relocating, opted for a utility room downstairs, rather than a guest WC, and that the utility is a fine size.

He says not only have the internals “been lavished with attention” but the rear garden has been organised to create “a haven of tranquility”.

A patio area is located directly off the dining room and a gravel purpose-built footpath leads to the rear of the garden.

Mr O’Donnell says most of the queries to date have come from first-time buyers, but also downsizers, who are attracted to the ready-to-go nature of the property and its maintenance-free back garden.

At the end of the day, though, he expects the buyer to be someone “working in the city, looking for an easy commute, a short scoot into town, closer than Little Island or Mahon Point.” Moreover, city workers can avail of the 208, a regular bus service that stops within the development every 15 minutes before heading onto the city and out to the western suburbs.

VERDICT: A hang-your-hat home or savvy investment property close to the city.