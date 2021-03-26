Fancy some Waterfront grandeur at this Classic Cobh address? 

THERE was a time when ripping out original features of period properties in favour of a minimalist or industrial look was all the rage, but thankfully the treatment of No 1 Norwood Villas over the years was far more sensitive.

That’s not to say that nothing was done to the mid-19th century Rushbrooke property — quite the contrary. Major work was carried out by the previous owner but one, who transformed it from a series of tenement flats, without sacrificing its character, into the gorgeously elegant villa that it is today.

A browse through the Irish Examiner pictorial archives shows that No 1 has been in splendid shape for well over two decades, having featured in these pages in 2004, when the man who did all that restoration work sold-up, and again in 2015, when the house was put up for sale by the Grays, one of whom was artist Philip Gray, a former navy diver who has put his training to good use, to become perhaps the world’s first underwater artist.

The Gray sale is recorded at €580,000 on the Property Price Register, while the 2004 sale was in pre-register days, although estate agent Johanna Murphy, who sold No 1 at the time, believes it fetched a boomtime price of circa €620,000. It’s back up for sale now with Donal P O’Mahony because the couple that bought in 2017 say they are “EastEnders” at heart and are looking to return closer to their native patch in Cobh town. Besides, one half of the couple, Caroline Bell, runs The Hair Salon in the town and wants to be nearer to her business — when the doors finally re-open after lockdown.

Moreover, as a family of four, they feel No 1 is a little on the large side.

The house and gardens were in very good nick when the Bells bought just under four years ago, so other than gradually upgrading the windows — putting in new PVC windows with pointed arch inserts to replicate the neo-gothic look of their predecessors — they didn’t have a huge amount to do, except for adding some individual paint choices and carpeting the original pitch pine floors upstairs for a “cosier” effect in the bedrooms. Otherwise, the tall Victorian semi remains largely unchanged since that substantial investment a score or so years ago, that brought the house up to 21st century standards.

No 1, with beautiful features throughout, has two standout attributes: a stunning conservatory in the style of a Victorian greenhouse, added on by the man who restored the house, and an independent artist’s studio in the garden, built on the footprint of an older coach house building and converted into a studio by the Grays, and subsequently, into a very stylish granny flat, with bedroom, ensuite and kitchen/living area. Mr O’Mahony believes it could generate good rental income if new owners were so inclined.

Windows in the studio and the conservatory replicate the neo-Gothic look of those in the main house, and pick up on the decorative bargeboards. Both also have double-height cathedral-style ceilings and are flooded with natural light. The conservatory, with its elegant black and white Victorian tiles, acts as the main entrance to the house, even though the original front door is at the south-facing side.

Entering the house through the conservatory brings you into a 12’ high ceiling solid wood kitchen, where a navy-denim paint applied by the current owners to Shaker-style units has an immediate impact.

A solid wood worktop was added to a generous island and dining takes place here or at a dining table in the conservatory.

There’s plenty space for relaxation in either of two high-ceiling reception rooms, both with original Italianate cornice decorations, ceiling roses and pitch pine floors.

The owner says the back living room is his favourite spot in the house, with its cast iron and slate fireplace with dual fuel stove and two large windows looking out on a small courtyard. It’s the less formal of two reception rooms, a great family room, and it’s linked by double doors (great space for entertaining) to the second reception room which has an open fireplace and a large bay window with French doors, flanked by lancet windows. This room faces full south and has views across the harbour to Monkstown, and a patio right outside makes even better use of those views.

In fact, the fabulous wraparound vista can be enjoyed from a series of different patio areas dotted around the landscaped grounds, including a raised patio outside the conservatory with a classic, rectangular pond, and an elevated west-facing patio area beyond that koi-filled pond, directly accessible via folding double doors from the studio.

The Bells say it’s the perfect spot from which to take in the setting sun.

Nearby is another little courtyard with a fabulous 19th-century sandstone wall fountain, hauled from overseas by the Grays. Salvaged redbrick, limestone and slate are in evidence around the grounds, in walls, in seating, underfoot and in raised flower beds.

The mature gardens fan in a sweeping arc around the house spread over two-thirds of an acre. Mr O’Mahony says of the four homes that comprise Norwood Villas, No 1 has the biggest site. And because it’s on a corner site, at the harbour end of the cul-de-sac, it has the most expansive view. Caroline Bell says her favourite spot for taking in those views is the L-shaped conservatory, on the south-west corner of the house.

“I love sitting there reading a book and taking in those lovely views,” Caroline says.

She also loves the view from the window seat in the master bedroom. In the south-east corner of the house, its unusual décor is a legacy of the Grays. It has a vaulted trompe l’oeil ceiling creating the illusion of sleeping under the roof of a giant marquee, surrounded on one side by grand columns and veiled bookshelves, and even a transistor painted around a thermostat to create the impression of a radio dial.

Another bedroom, which has also been given the Gray treatment, is currently functioning as a home office. There are three more bedrooms upstairs and two of the five are ensuite, while the striking main bathroom is on the carpeted half-landing. As pointed out in a Munster Interiors magazine a few years back, double doors “lend an air of extravagance to the family bathroom… where a modern suite and polished tiles contrast well with the older stained and coloured glass panels in and above the doors”.

Back downstairs, in the back hallway, is the guest WC and a utility room, where an American-style fridge freezer is part of the sale.

So is a steel-tech shed, just inside the entrance driveway, which is off a winding access road that runs behind Great Island Motors. In fact, this section of Great Island is colonised by period houses, traceable to an era when Cobh was Queenstown and fine houses aplenty were built to house the British Admiralty.

Many of them feature in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, and No 1 is viewed as one of an important “couplet” — there are four houses in all in Norwood Villas, or two “couplets”. The inventory says it was “built as a part of a fine group of four houses”.

Coincidentally, a member of the second couplet featured in Property and Home last week, No 4 Norwood Villas (200 sq m), which Lawrence Sweeney of Savills is guiding at €490,000. While No 1 is more than €100,000 more expensive, it’s on a larger site than No 4 (0.4 v 0.55 of an acre) and it has the attraction of that independent garden studio (remote working?) and vaulted conservatory.

All four houses are perched high over Cobh town, on former Fota Estate/Smith Barry lands, and are ideally located for onward travel to Cork city, with Rushbrooke station/light rail link just a couple of minutes walk away.

Cobh town is a 20-minute walk while Rushbrooke Tennis and Croquet Club is close at hand.

VERDICT: Classy package — great character, good condition, super location, terrific views. And that studio to boot.