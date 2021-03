The owners of no 55 Pic Du Jer have a keen appreciation of their Cork home’s history — but, having just future-proofed it, they are leaving it already, after they have just entered their own not-inconsiderable chapter into its life story.

The Ballinlough area’s estate made up primarily of semi-detacheds, dates to 1938, with Pic Du Jer’s first phase built as one of Ballinlough’s earlier estates.

It was named after a mountain by Lourdes in France, a nomenclature of Cork links to the south of France’s religious pilgrimage site carried over into several of the suburb’s 20th Century developments, including the Our Lady of Lourdes’ RC church Our Lady of Lourdes, also built in 1938, and the girls’ Our Lady of Lourdes’ National School, which followed in 1943, both on Pic Du Jer’s doorstep.

The couple, with Cork and Waterford family roots, bought a do-er upper in Pic Du Jer back in 2018 when they came back to Cork from Cambridge in the UK, noting the houses here were built on former market gardens, while their own very large and private rear garden at one stage held a pig shed, with an abattoir located just to the east on another property.

In contrast, No 55’s private, domesticated back garden is an altogether quieter affair in 2021, except when of course the two laying hens — called Chick and Hen — raise their clucking to new levels of delights.

The Price Register shows No 55 (the address is misspelt as Pic De Jer, so it’s hard to find) selling at €355,000 after they pursued it keenly. Even knowing it needed work, they outbid others as they really appreciated the sheer scale of services immediately to hand, in a settled suburban location, within a walk or cycle of the city centre, public parks, rafts of sporting amenities and the rapidly evolving Marina and Atlantic Pond public park also in the mix.

They put much thought, and work, into getting exactly what they wanted into their 80-year old purchase; they used their smarts, even, by going into City Hall to go through the planning files of nearby, similar era houses they admired done up by architects, and they adapted those floor plans and drawings and finishes to suit their own budget and needs.

They extended out the back, for a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living space opening via bi-fold door to a very large back garden. And, they extended to the side, over two storeys, giving them a ground floor wet-room/guest WC with large shower, a big utility behind, and a very good first-floor main bathroom with bath at one end and a large shower enclosure, with Moroccan-style tiles, at the other, plus added a fourth bedroom overlooking the back garden in a new wing.

Using Titan Construction for the work, they upgraded just about everything inside, and wrapped the old, original walls in thick external insulation, with the smooth render pained a dark grey, and commissioned a side gate for the retained passageway to their oversized back garden.

The work was planned for nine months, but it stretched to a year due to the first Covid-19 lockdown and other impacts, so they have barely settled in, and they are due to leave again.

Circumstances have unexpectedly changed, and they’re off, over the county bounds towards Dungarvan in West Waterford and to a family homestead, making the re-nesting move all over again, with children, and hens.

The arrival of No 55 on the open market once more will be a ‘coop’ for some new fortunate new occupants, as it’s rare to get a home here in ‘old’ Ballinlough that doesn’t need a whole heap of work done to it post-purchase, note agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald.

They guide the fully-redone, west-facing 1,770 sq ft four-bed semi-d at €475,000, and at that the departing family won’t be making much out of their input after their €355k purchase given the huge changes made here in the interim, expansion and the vast improvement to easy-living, B2 BER standards. No 55 also had sold back in 2010, according to the Register, which shows over 25 Pic Du Jer transactions, with the highest to date being the €365,000 paid for No 51 in 2016.

Some lovely original features remain, such as the hall’s terrazzo floor with circular motif, and the front room’s Art Deco-style painted tile fireplace, and a novelty for children is the annexing of the space under the stairs as a play space for smallies, complete with its own arched, fantasy castle entrance sketched around it on chalkboard.

For larger folk, the scene is set best in the new, kitchen/diner behind, done by Riverstick-based CullenView Interiors, with white, quartz stone-topped island, flat green painted units, along with oak veneer presses, a larder/pantry press and a side sink section at the end, with Quooker-style boiling water hot tap.

The easy access to the spacious back garden ‘room’, and its bark mulched big playground, veg patch and storage shed is a real bonus. It’s quite country like and peaceful out to the rear, and the family add that they’ve no need for patio furniture (rattan, or otherwise) as on fine days they just take the kitchen table and chairs out through the wide ope thanks to the sliding bifold doors, an open invite in reverse for the family’s hand-fed hens Chick and Hen to come to table, and to join the family while still keeping their feathers on.

VERDICT: Chick Du Jour, anyone?