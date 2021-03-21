H'Arbour'ing thoughts of a €445,000 five-bed detached in Cork's Grange? 

Dating most likely to the 1970s. Arbour Court is a cul de sac selection of similarly generously sized homes, about 20 in all. It’s set within the greater Grange Heights developments, sharing its ‘Heights’ location with other sections and estates like Kenley, The Marlings, Dosel Drive and Kingsfort Park, while Amberley was a later arrival as Grange continued to expand on the hillier edges of Douglas, in later decades. The Price Register shows 17 sales in other sections of Grange heights, with highest showing earlier this year, in the case of No 73 Sandowin, which fetched €382,000.

There’s have only been a few re-sales at Arbour Court in the past decade, so it’s probably flown under the radar of many home-hunters in more recent years.

The 2,000 sq ft No 6 sold in 2016 for €415,000, having gone to market with a €380,000 AMV and when its size was deemed notable, and No 11 sold more , in ’17, for €310,000, according to the Price Register.

Now, one of the largest here, No 18, comes for sale, listed with a €445,000 by estate agent Jeremy Murphy, who highlights its space, mature setting and landscaped grounds, which include a large detached garage.

Sunny rear patio at 18 Arbour Court

Like all on his line of business, he’s a bit conflicted when his sales brochure says of No 18 “it has to be seen to be appreciated,” while his website sadly notes that actual, physical viewings are a bit off the radar right now thank to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic’s Lockdown Mark lll.

Still, there’s hopefully only a few weeks left until those frustrating, but necessary, restraints get lifted, by which time No 18’s landscaped gardens will be showing at their best.

Kitchen is dated, but functional

He can expect a good level of demand to walk through this well-kept, but now dated, family home, but possibly not as many as at another of his recent listings where, due to a favourable price being sought, he has already clocked 100 requests for viewings, whenever possible.

One of several reception rooms

Jeremy Murphy guides No 18 Arbour Court at €445,000, and for that its next owners will get a home with one of its five bedrooms en suite (with two other bathrooms), main reception plus second lounge/dining room, kitchen with Murray style units, home office, playroom/den, and utility. Plus there’s a good garage, about 12’ by 12’, for storage, or upgrading.

The gardens are very well-kept and well-shrubbed, with a sun trap patio in the south-west aspected rear, and the property is not overlooked, adds the selling agent.

VERDICT: New owners can do as little, or as much, as they wish, from merely decorative changes to more substantial upgrades, but as there’s already over 2,250 sq ft, extending might not have to be on the cards.