Sitting on the dock of the bay: West Cork beauty for €300,000

SOME argue that The Cove is in Ahakista, others say it’s in Durrus, but whatever the postcode, there’s no disputing the beauty of this small coastal pocket overlooking tranquil Dunmanus Bay.

Sitting pretty in this pocket is No 2 The Cove, a charming three-bed 116 sq m single-storey home where the core aesthetic is more cottage than bungalow.

Garden of Eden? The Cove, Kealties, Sheeps Head.

On about an acre that slopes gently towards the sea, it’s the embodiment of picturesque natural simplicity.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful spot and the owner is selling with a heavy heart,” says estate agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates, who is guiding No 2 at €300,000.

He believes the cottage will sell quickly as it’s on “the most sought-after strip of land on The Sheep’s Head Peninsula” and because a side effect of the pandemic is an undeniable appetite for homes in West Cork.

“Historically, buyers in West Cork were retirees and people looking for holiday homes but the ability to work remotely has created a new type of buyer,” Mr Harrington says.

The house, with an address in Kealties, Durrus, is generating plenty of enquiries and Mr Harrington says he won’t be surprised if it is bought without the buyer setting foot in it. They’ve already had successful sales through virtual viewings and engineers’ reports.

“I know people will be hoping they can visit once the lockdown is lifted, but truthfully, the property may no longer be available,” Mr Harrington says.

The Sheep’s Head Peninsula, where The Cove is located, is home to a popular walking route, including Seefin Loop, that forms part of the Wild Atlantic Way. At the tip of the peninsula is Sheep’s Head lighthouse, with stunning views northwards to the Beara Peninsula and southwards towards Mizen Head.

The views from the cottage are also stunning, and only a small country road comes between it and the bay.

Sitting pretty

“Turning off the main road in through the gate at the entrance to the property you get an instant smell of the sea. It’s the next best thing to being right on the waterfront. You have the wonderful sounds of the sea and you have dramatic views from the front of the house, which faces south,” Mr Harrington says.

The current owners have made the most of those magnificent views, adding a fine, solid sunroom to the front of their home.

Sunroom with fabulous views

They also re-purposed some of the internal space, creating a dining room through an arch off the kitchen, with double doors leading to a seaward-facing patio.

Open plan kitchen

Dining room leading to patio

A separate good size living room has an open fireplace and patio doors to the side garden.

Separate lounge

The master bedroom, which overlooks the rear garden, is ensuite; the other two bedrooms have sea views. One is currently being used as an office as it’s surplus to requirements. A screened-off portion of the sunroom has also been used as office space, albeit with the distraction of those tantalising views.

The attic is partially floored and Mr Harrington says the house is well insulated. There’s also a main bathroom.

For prospective buyers with an interest in boating, there isn’t a jetty across the road or a mooring, but Ahakista Pier is only 500m away, he says. Ahakista itself has the popular Arundel’s Pub for food and beverages, while in the opposite direction, Durrus has an excellent grocery store. For those with an interest in growing their own, the current owners have installed vegetable beds.

Fishing boats tied up at a pier in the coastal village of Ahakista in Dunmanus Bay, Picture; David Creedon/ Anzenberger

Mr Harrington says the next owner may embark on some modernising of the property — or even expansion, given the site it is on — but that it’s a fine, solid, thoughtfully laid-out house as it stands.

VERDICT: Delightful seafront home with unbeatable views.