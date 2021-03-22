Starter Homes: Cobh apartment with stunning views across Cork harbour

Cobh €195,000

Panoramic views of Cobh harbour and its islands are the key attraction for this fifth-floor apartment at 42 The Waterfront.

From the balcony you can see across to Spike Island and Haulbowline and you can watch the ships and boats sail by, says auctioneer Johanna Murphy, noting that in addition to its scenic views, the two-bed property also has 700 sq ft of modern living space.

Built in the late 90s, the apartment was bought three years ago by its current owners who upgraded the heating, put in new floorings and bathrooms and also fitted a modern high-gloss kitchen with integrated appliances.

Ms Murphy believes that the €195,000 offers fabulous value for money, especially since all the furniture is included.

All a new owner needs to do is hang their hat.

Accommodation includes a spacious living room cum kitchen which has a window overlooking the waterfront and a door opening on to a covered balcony with harbour views. The living-dining space has tiled flooring as well as cream gloss kitchen units and a built-in breakfast counter.

The apartment also has a bathroom and two bedrooms (one en suite) which also have harbour views.

Situated on Lynch's Quay, The Waterfront apartment complex is close to shops in the town centre and is within a ten-minute walk from the train station.

Ms Murphy says it’s perfect for first-time buyers but also ideal for downsizers and attractive to investors.

VERDICT: Good viewings are expected once restrictions are lifted.

Silversprings, Cork €265,000

For its €265,000 asking price, No 66 Ashmount Mews in Silversprings is quite a substantial offering — in addition to having four bedrooms and over 1,200 sq ft of living space, it also comes with a large back garden and a steel tech shed.

Selling agents Jeremy Murphy & Associates say the 2009-built mid-terrace property is in excellent condition, has a high B3 BER rating, and is well located within easy reach of amenities.

Ground-floor accommodation includes a tiled living room, a kitchen diner with modern units, as well as a small utility room and a guest WC. The upstairs has a bathroom and four bedrooms including an en-suite.

VERDICT: A spacious and modern home located within a ten-minute drive of the city centre.

South Douglas Road, Cork €285,000

This well-maintained three-bed end-of-terrace home at 7 Palaceanne Court on the South Douglas Road is expected to sell well.

Overlooking a green area in a quiet cul de sac, it’s a 1980s-built house with a guide price of €285,000. Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy says that because of its condition and its location, it has immediately attracted a high level of interest.

Accommodation includes a sitting room and a kitchen/dining/living space as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite. There’s also an attractively laid out back garden with a patio.

VERDICT: Virtual viewings this week are expected to be busy.

Renaniree, Co. Cork €165,000

An escape from congested city living in the time of corona could be found at this renovated farmhouse with almost an acre of land at Renaniree in mid-Cork.

Situated on a scenic site at the foot of a wooded hilly slope and accessed by a narrow boreen, it’s a hundred-year-old property, which has been given a new lease on life by current owners.

“Since buying it 15 years ago they have upgraded the heating, insulated, redecorated, and put in double glazing and oil-fired heating,’’ says auctioneer Killian Lynch quoting an affordable €165,000 guide for the three-bed detached property and its 0.9-acre site.

The house is full of charm and character and is situated in a private and secluded setting with a selection of outbuildings.

Mr Lynch points out that these outbuildings offer a range of options for a buyer looking for space to work from home.

The interior has been redecorated by current owners.

Accommodation in the old farmhouse includes a sitting room with timber panelled ceilings and a stove as well as a timber floored kitchen diner with an insert stove. To the rear there’s a guest WC and a utility space while the first floor has a bathroom and three timber floored bedrooms.

While renovating the farmhouse, the owners also spruced up the numerous metal-roofed outhouses on the site. These include an attached woodshed as well as a carport and three substantial detached outbuildings, including one with a glasshouse section.

Located at Cleanrath, Renaniree, the property is 14 kilometres from both Macroom and Ballyvourney and around 50km from Cork city.

VERDICT: Affordable, scenic, spacious and secluded – far from mask-wearing crowds.