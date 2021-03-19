Sorrento or Sorrenta?  Cork's take on the classic address is  set to make waves

THE name of one of Italy’s most beautiful destinations, Sorrento near Naples, is recalled with a particular resonance in Ireland. Primarily, it holds sway in Dalkey in south Dublin, where Sorrento Road and its environs are home to some of the country’s most exclusive and expensive homes.

Try €10m for size in one very especial instance, on ultra-chic Sorrento Terrace?

Not Cork! Dalkey's Sorrento Terrace where No 1 sold for €10 million. File pic Denis Scannell

But, there’s also a Sorrento address in Cork (it’s spelled Sorrenta as well in this case,) where property values are a little bit more grounded.

4 Sorrenta Villas, where only the facade remains unaltered

Sorrenta/Sorrento Villas is at the Blackrock end of the Old Blackrock Road, near Victoria Avenue and Kennedy Park and the Marina. It’s a 15-minute walk or less to the city centre, either along the Old Blackrock Road and the Victoria/South Infirmary hospital campus, or via Victoria Road and Albert Quay.

This is where new office developments are rolling out along the quays, bringing thousands of jobs north and south of the river as the city finally springs into its docklands potential, while City Hall is ramping up its improvement to the public realm and public parks.

In line with this rolling out of new developments, there’s been a jump in demand for homes, with a cohort of buyers not a bit intimidated at taking on major upgrades of such well-located, future-proofable homes, promising an urban vibe, and little or no home/work commutes.

Think outside the box

City folk wandering the ‘burbs during the 5kms lockdown don’t have to strain their eyes too much to see one striking example of utterly transforming a vintage property on the doorstep of Sorrenta Villas.

Here, a wedge-shaped black, metal-clad two-story extension has been attached to the side and back of 1 Woolacombe Place just to the east of Sorrenta Villas. That home, which was entirely gutted to just front wall and roof (all propped up with acrows during the build) after selling for €325,000 in a raw state in 2019, is now reinstated with extension and windows built onto and inset into the boundary wall to the public road next to the traffic lights at the start of the Blackrock Road.

A bit like an all-black architectural tribute to Cork’s new Dean Hotel, 1 Woolacombe Place is hard to ignore: in fact, its unabashed presence partly explains why car drivers can be slow taking off, or even missing the traffic lights’ changes as they gape at the changes wreaked in the past 12 months (see pic of 1 Woolacombe on these pages).

Mid-ships reception room at 4 Sorrenta Villas

Meanwhile, for just 5% of the €10m price paid for Sorrento House, or No 1 Sorrento Terrace in Dalkey back in 2015, homehunters in the southern city of Cork can get No 4 Sorrenta Villas, a rebuilt Victorian home, fully upgraded, and extended and priced at an even €500,000 by estate agent Jackie Cohalan, of Cohalan Downing.

Tale of two cities?

A trawl of the Price Register shows 46 individual property sales in Dublin’s Dalkey fetching that same €500,000 sum, or much, much more, many in the multi-million euro price category. Sorrento House famously made €7.5m in 1998, kickstarting the Celtic Tiger’s lust for trophy homes, and was reoffered in 2006 for €30m, after what was reported as a €13m extension and lavish makeover.

Overlooking Killiney Bay, Sorrento Terrace holds the price record locally, with the spectacular end-of-terrace No 1 eventually fetching €10m, nearly six years ago, whilst No 3 there sold for €3m in 2014; the adjacent No 2 sold for €2.5m in 2012. Writer and movie director Neil Jordan also owns two beauties on this most handsome, and sublimely-set Dalkey terrace, where multi-millionaires rub shoulders, and share party walls.

By way of contrast, Cork’s No 4 Sorrento Villas appeared in these property pages back in 2011, when the property market was still in the doldrums post-crash. It had carried a €215,000 asking price ten years ago, and that was for a three-bed mid-terraced home in pretty poor condition. It had been underpinned, but other than that, was your classic do-er up, we judged.

Lush colours

Back then we wrote “it’s a bit better than a raw canvas, may have scope for some off-street parking, if done sensitively, as some neighbours in the row have opened up front gardens, and the €215,000 price allows for a renovation budget. Bring a compass, and an architect, find out how the sun tracks around the place, and make plans for an extension to maximise its value and location.”

It got all of that, and more. Plus, handily its purchasers at the time had an ace up their sleeve: a father of one of the couple who’s an engineer, and who brought his skills and reassurance to the project in hand.

The Property Price Registers shows No 4 Sorrento Villas selling that year for €202,000, and that was the starting point then for a considerable further spend and budget: in fact, the Price Register shows five resales in this attractive terrace in the decade, at prices from €202,000 up to €337,000, with the addresses spelled both as Sorrento and Sorrenta.

What a difference a decade makes.

Visiting now as it comes for resale, it’s an utterly different property, with only its location, and the outline of its elegant, deep two-storey bay windows and front façade retained as reminders of what it was when last offered for sale.

“My vendors bought the house in that near-derelict condition in February 2011, and they overhauled it from top to bottom. There’s nothing at all now that a new owner might want to do, bar maybe make their own stamp, or perhaps change a wallpaper,” says an impressed Ms Cohalan.

Bright and light kitchen at 4 Sorrenta Villas

It’s been opened up internally, front to back and is now very deep, and the single storey rear extension, pushed out beyond the first floor’s bathrooms return, is stretched out to get the most of evening sun, and there’s been a full internal upgrade, with even internal walls drylined.

Add in things like new windows, solar panels. a high-spec gas combi boiler and insulation improvements, and it’s little surprise that it gets a highly impressive B2 BER, great for a home of this 19th Century Victorian vintage.

Yet, for all of its ‘new’ credentials, there’s the feel of an older home retained, thanks to things like reconditioned fireplaces, including some in bedrooms, remoulding of cornices, and the use of old timbers for flooring, salvaged from churches.

Bay window glory at No 4

There’s now 150 sq m, or 1,616 sq ft within and four bedrooms, after an en suite attic bedroom with full stair access brought the tally to four beds, with three doubles and a single bedroom at the middle level, served by a family bathroom in the stairs return.

Beddy bays?

At ground, there are two reception rooms to the right of the entry hall, and they are now interlinked, with sets of glazed, double doors between them and another set is in place between the middle room and the kitchen/diner to the back.

Go deep

Running front to back, this trio of rooms means that No 4 is now c 40’ deep, from its new, period-appropriate double-glazed sash windows in the front to the bifold doors to the garden and rear terrace to the back, and all have the same salvaged pitch pine flooring for continuity of look.

Width-wise, these rooms average c 12’ wide, and the reworked ground floor level now also has a guest WC (under the hall stairs) and a laundry room/pantry off the kitchen.

That kitchen, meanwhile, has a mix of painted, built-in modern units with island, range cooker and overhead rooflight plus clerestory windows on-high on the other side, and older house pieces such as an old pine dresser and some older, hand-painted furniture, all happily at home.

Colourful updates on country look

Why sell a fully reworked, happy family home, in such a great, in-demand location?

Well, one of the family couple has family roots down by Crosshaven and the coast, and the lure of the sea, and the chance to have their own young children, is pulling like an irresistibly strong tide. They are packing up and setting sail, leaving No 4 entirely ship-shape.

Auctioneer Jackie Cohalan says there’s going to be a very wide appeal, from relocaters, those returning to Cork from overseas and keen to live in the city, in a suburb on the cusp of renewal too.

It will suit downsizers, and the more affluent first-time buyers who have professional jobs enabling them stretch to the €500k AMV, give or take, and there’s surely a relief in knowing that this is a fully renewed home in its own right, with no further renovation bills to worry about.

Enclosed garden

As part of the works tacked at No 4, the owners got to open up their front drive, as some of the other neighbours on the terrace have done, and there’s enough parking for a family car, or two small electric/Smart cars, or a few cargo bikes for ferrying smallies to and from schools, shops, parks and cafes. Behind, there’s an enclosed garden with timber-clad side/boundary walls to meld with the timber cladding on the extensions, and there’s a paved patio/terrace, planting and a small triangle of astroturf, in lieu of real lawn.

“My vendors are moving to the coast in order to be closer to family as they now have children. This is the much sought after 'period house with period features’, but also all modern upgrades and conveniences have been done for you that so many purchasers seek, and the location doesn't get much better,” says Ms Cohalan, putting No 4 online in the last 24 hours, and bracing for an onslaught of viewing requests.

VERDICT: Sorrento? Sorrenta? What’s in a name?