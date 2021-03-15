Starter Homes: Some city delights all under €250k

Midleton, Cork €175,000

A kitchen splashback showing bright yellow New York taxis set against the backdrop of a black and white Fifth Avenue is about as striking as you are likely to come across.

It’s the piece de resistance in a stylishly cool kitchen at 6 Ivy Court in Broomfield where bright yellow accessories contrast with the pale grey of the units, mimicking the colour scheme in the image.

Shay Cronin, of Cronin Wall auctioneers, says the Polish owner used vibrant colour to give personality to her two-bed second floor apartment home.

In addition to putting in pale grey modern units with a striking glass splashback in the kitchen, she also added a panel with recessed lighting in the living area.

Setting a guide of €175,000 for the property, which is being sold with furniture and contents, Mr Cronin says he’s already been inundated with requests for viewings once lockdown ends.

An archway from the cool kitchen opens into a living area with a green feature wall, a corner sofa and contemporary high gloss furniture, as well as double doors opening on to a balcony. Other accommodation in the 780 sq ft property includes a bathroom, an en suite bedroom with a purple and pale grey colour scheme, and another decorated in blue and grey.

The apartment has a parking space and its owner has access to a bike storage shed. Overlooking a green area, it’s one kilometre from the train station and around 2km from shops in the town centre.

VERDICT: Cool and colourful.

Quaker Road, Cork €250,000

The French couple who reside at No 47 Quaker Road have made quite a few changes to their Victorian mid-terrace home since they bought it three years ago.

The upgrading of the kitchen with modern high gloss units and a double SMEG range cooker is probably the biggest change, followed by the knocking of a wall to turn two small reception rooms into a decent-sized living/dining room.

Decorative changes included laying colourful geometric patterned tiles in the hall and kitchen as well as putting down wood grain effect ones in the main living area.

In this room, the owners created a feature wall with some stone cladding and used red and black paint to give a new look to an old-fashioned tiled fireplace which now looks rather like an art deco one.

Other accommodation in the almost 900 sq ft property includes a ground-floor bathroom as well as three upstairs bedrooms which have original varnished timber floorboards.

There’s a concrete garden area at the rear with a set of steps leading up to a patio which is used for sitting out and outdoor dining.

Quoting a guide price of €250,000, selling agents Dennehy auctioneers point out that the property’s F BER cert dates from 2018 before the owners put in a new gas boiler.

Describing it as an attractive and affordable city residence, auctioneer Roy Dennehy notes that the house is just a 10-minute walk from the city centre.

“It’s so central that whoever buys it wouldn’t need to bother with a car," he said.

The Property Price Register shows that this property sold for €235,000 in November 2018.

VERDICT: A touch of French decorative flair has made this terrace property much more interesting.

Albert Road, Cork €250,000

It probably only takes 10 minutes to walk from 5 Marina Terrace off Albert Road into the heart of Cork city centre.

Quoting a guide of €250,000 for the two-bed mid-terrace property, selling agents ERA Downey McCarthy expect it to attract the interest of employees in nearby office developments at One Albert Quay and Navigation House, which are both within a five-minute walk.

Dating from the 1890s, the property has been upgraded and extended over the years.

“It’s been very well maintained by the current owners who have had it since the 1990s,’’ says auctioneer Michael Downey, noting that its south-facing garden at the rear is an attractive feature.

VERDICT: Affordable and convenient to the city centre.

Capwell Road, Cork €225,000

Proximity to Cork city centre and a good-sized garden are the key selling points for No 64 Capwell Road.

That’s according to Timothy Sullivan auctioneers who say the 1920s built property requires comprehensive modernisation but that its back garden offers scope for expansion to a buyer looking for a property within a 20-minute walk of the city centre.

Guiding at €225,000, it’s a gable-fronted three-bedroom end-of-terrace house with parking at the side.

VERDICT: Properties in this location always attract good interest.